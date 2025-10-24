Dana Safety Supply Acquires Upfitting Division of Innovative Emergency Equipment in Colton, CA.

Nation’s largest public safety equipment supplier expands West Coast capabilities with acquisition of trusted California upfitter.

Innovative’s upfit operation is exceptionally well run, with a very loyal customer base and a team of highly tenured, dedicated employees, all of whom will be staying.” — David Russo, CEO, Dana Safety Supply

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Safety Supply , the nation’s largest supplier and upfitter of law enforcement and emergency vehicle equipment, has acquired the Upfit Division of Innovative Emergency Equipment, including its 9,054 sq. ft. facility located in Colton, California, all employees, and all existing agency contracts. This acquisition strengthens Dana Safety Supply’s West Coast operations, bringing their locating count to five, joining Canoga Park (Los Angeles), Fresno, Roseville (Sacramento), and Rancho Cucamonga. The addition of the Colton facility will bring enhanced upfit capabilities to the Riverside /San Bernardino region of the Inland Empire.Founded over 25 years ago by Jack Kelley, Innovative Emergency Equipment has earned a respected reputation for precision engineering, attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to first responders. Kelley’s legacy of excellence in public safety vehicle outfitting has set a high standard within the industry, one Dana Safety Supply intends to honor and build upon.“After decades of serving the men and women who protect our communities, it was vital to me that our customers and employees be placed in the right hands,” said Jack Kelley, President and Founder of Innovative Emergency Equipment. “Dana Safety Supply is a perfect fit to ensure our longstanding customers continue to receive the quality, reliability, and personal attention they’ve come to expect. I have complete confidence that the team and operation will thrive under DSS.”David Russo, CEO of Dana Safety Supply, expressed strong appreciation for the foundation Kelley built.“Innovative’s upfit operation is exceptionally well run, with a very loyal customer base and a team of highly tenured, dedicated employees, all of whom will be staying. This includes Jay Ashurst, the longstanding Installation Manager who helped make Innovative the cornerstone of the market it has become.” Russo said. “We’re proud to welcome them to the Dana Safety Supply family. Their attention to detail, professionalism, and relationships align perfectly with our mission to support those who serve.”The Colton facility will continue to operate without interruption, expanding production capability to over 15,000 SqFt to meet increased demand from public safety agencies throughout California. The integration ensures Innovative’s existing customers will benefit from DSS’s extensive national support network, product availability, and fleet resources.Dana Safety Supply now operates 48 locations across 15 states, occupying more than 800,000 sq. ft. of shop and warehouse space, and remains committed to its guiding principle: National Strength. Local Support.

