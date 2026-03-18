Multipure Brings Water Quality Testing into Classrooms through the Smithsonian Science Education Center

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years Multipure is donating 100 drinking water test kits to support the development of the Smithsonian Science Education Center’s (SSEC) Water! Guide, part of the Smithsonian Science for Global Goals series. Multipure’s support ensures that teachers have one less barrier standing between their students and a hands-on learning experience.

Las Vegas Water Filtration Company Puts Real-World Water Testing in Students' Hands Across the Globe for the Smithsonian Science for Global Goals Water! Guide

At Multipure, clean water isn’t just our business, it’s our mission. We believe everyone should understand where their water comes from and how to evaluate its safety.” — Zachary Rice, President of Multipure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, has announced the donation of 100 drinking water test kits to support the development of the Smithsonian Science Education Center ’s (SSEC) Water! Guide, part of the Smithsonian Science for Global Goals series.The Water! Guide will be a free educational resource that encourages students ages 11 to 18 to think critically about water as the foundation for life on earth; not just where it comes from, but evaluating its safety, who has access to it, and how they can help protect it. The guide encourages, students to use hands-on activities to investigate water characteristics firsthand, conducting real tests, comparing and making sense of results, and collaborating on possible solutions for a sustainable future.As part of the larger Smithsonian Science for Global Goals series, the Water! Guide will connect classroom learning to real issues happening in students’ own communities. The guide will be available free of charge, in multiple languages, to teachers and students around the world.“At Multipure, clean water isn’t just our business, it’s our mission. We believe everyone should understand where their water comes from and how to evaluate its safety. By putting test kits directly in students’ hands, we hope to spark curiosity, build awareness, and inspire the next generation,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure.The kits will be sent directly to teachers who volunteered to field test the Water! Guide into their classrooms and will equip students and educators with real-world tools to investigate water quality firsthand as part of their STEM lessons. Teachers from as far as Vietnam and Nigeria have already signed on, underscoring the global reach of the program. Multipure’s support ensures that teachers have one less barrier standing between their students and a hands-on learning experience.The Water! guide will be one of more than a dozen community research guides in the Smithsonian Science for Global Goals series. To learn more, visit https://ssec.si.edu/global-goals About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit http://www.multipure.com/ or connect on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/multipure/ ) and Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/multipure/ ) @Multipure.About the Smithsonian Science Education Center ( https://ssec.si.edu/ The Smithsonian Science Education Center (SSEC) is a unit of the Smithsonian Institution that is transforming K-12 Education through Science in collaboration with communities across the globe. The SSEC is nationally and internationally recognized for the quality of its programs and its impact on K-12 science education. Visit the SSEC website to learn more about Smithsonian Science for Global Goals ( https://ssec.si.edu/global-goals ) and follow SSEC on Twitter ( https://x.com/SmithsonianScie ) and Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/SmithsonianScienceEducationCenter ).

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