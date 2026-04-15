Multipure Survey Reveals What Consumers Fear Most in Their Tap Water

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water. Concerns about forever chemicals, microplastics, and heavy metals contaminants are actively shaping how Americans think about their drinking water.

Survey of water filter owners finds concerns about PFAS, Microplastics, Heavy Metals, and a shift in how consumers drink, spend, and think about water safety

The fact that 96% of our customers feel more confident after installing a system shows we are not just filtering out contaminants we are restoring peace of mind.” — Zachary Rice, President of Multipure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As PFAS contamination dominates headlines and microplastics turn up in human blood and tissue samples, a new survey shows those fears are hitting close to home for consumers.A two-year survey (2024-2025) of more than 700 water filter owners conducted by Multipure , a trusted leader in home water filtration for more than 50 years, finds that concerns about forever chemicals, microplastics, heavy metals, and microbiological contaminants are actively shaping how Americans think about their drinking water.Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64.5%) said water quality problems influenced their decision to purchase a filter. When asked what concerns them most about unfiltered tap water , the most common single response was broadly contaminants (34.1%), followed by taste (24.5%) and a further 26.8% who selected all categories at once. In a separate question focused specifically on contaminant types, forever chemicals (PFAS/PFOS) ranked as the top named concern at 21.1%, followed by heavy metals (17.4%), microbiological issues (16.2%), microplastics (16.1%), and other chemicals (16.5%).Health is a decision makerWellness is the leading motivation for water filter use with 92.7% saying health plays a role in their ongoing decision to use their filter. And the results suggest the investment in a filter is paying off with 69.3% report feeling better and 96% more confident in the safety of their water with a filter. Not surprisingly, 62% say they drink more water now than before installing a filter.“The fact that 96% of our customers feel more confident after installing a system shows we are not just filtering out contaminants we are restoring peace of mind," said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure.The health impact extended beyond hydration. Among those who tracked specific physical changes, 20.6% reported improved energy levels, 17.5% noticed better skin, and 11.3% reported improved hair quality, outcomes that suggest consumers associate overall wellness improvements with cleaner water, though the survey did not establish direct causation.Plastic ReductionOne of the survey’s most encouraging findings is the impact that a water filter can have on the environment. Since switching to filtered water:• 85.3% of respondents no longer purchase bottled water.• 72.7% bring their filtered water with them when they leave home, either always or most of the time.With plastic pollution and the environmental cost of single-use plastic bottles under increasing scrutiny, this behavioral shift is an important effect of using water filtration at home.Saving MoneyConsumers with a water filter also saw a significant savings with:• 20.7% report saving at least $10 per week on bottled water and other beverages• 16.7% saving $20 per week• 7.3% saving more than $50 per week.For many, a water filtration system is not just a health decision but a household item that pays for itself over time.Trust in Public Water Is ErodingThe survey also reveals a broader crisis of confidence in community water systems:• 64.5% say water quality problems in their area directly influenced their decision to purchase a filter.• 38.7% report facing multiple challenges in accessing clean drinking water including distrust in their water supply, public system issues, or the high cost of bottled water.Among the survey’s most consistent findings is the high level of product satisfaction with 90% rating their system 8 out of 10 or higher for performance and 84% noticing an improvement in the taste of their water.“Water safety concerns are not going away,” added Rice. “Filtering your water at home is an easy solution, and encourages hydration, reduces plastic use, saves money, and helps people feel healthier.”To learn more about Multipure or purchase a water filtration system for your home, visit www.multipure.com About the SurveyData is drawn from multiple Multipure consumer surveys conducted over several years and combined into a single dataset. Questions on contaminant concerns and purchase motivation were included across all surveys and received up to 784 responses. Questions introduced in later surveys received between 150 and 299 responses. All respondents are existing Multipure customers. Because this is not a randomly sampled general population study, findings are directional and specific to health-conscious water filter owners. Respondents were distributed across the United States, with the highest concentrations in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Texas, and New York, as well as respondents from Canada and Puerto Rico.About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit https://www.multipure.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.###

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