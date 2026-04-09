Industry Veteran Chris Roth Acquires Stake in Southern Nevada Trade School to Launch 'Contractor-First' Model

Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration and the only trade school in the region run by contractors. After building three trade schools, Chris Roth’s return to running a trade school marks a shift from traditional vocational schooling to a dedicated Professional Talent Pipeline. Quality Training Centers has built its reputation on affordable, fast-track training that takes students from no experience to career-ready in as little as three months.

Quality Training Centers creates the city’s first dedicated B2B talent pipeline for the HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration trades

We are launching a disruptive “Contractor-Centric” workforce model designed to create a dedicated B2B talent pipeline at Quality Training Centers” — Chris Roth, Co-Owner & Operator Quality Training Centers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration and the only trade school in the region run by contractors, announces a strategic new partnership as industry veteran Chris Roth joins forces with long-time owner Lonny Snowden. Together, the duo is launching a disruptive “Contractor-Centric” workforce model designed to create a dedicated B2B talent pipeline to help alleviate the critical labor shortage in Nevada’s HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration industries.“Quality Training Centers has an incredible legacy in this community; the kind of school I have always wanted to be a part of, and in fact, I did try to purchase years ago. Now, I get to be part of the school my former mentor founded and I couldn’t be more excited. It is a full-circle moment, and I know this is exactly where I am supposed to be,” said Roth.An Advantage for QTC StudentsQuality Training Centers has built its reputation on affordable, fast-track training that takes students from no experience to career-ready in as little as three months. That mission, Roth says, will not only continue but deepen.“You can’t teach the trades from a desk,” Roth said. “The best trade education comes from someone who has actually done the work and who knows what it feels like to be on a job site, what employers expect on day one, and what separates a good technician from a great one. Having overseen an estimated more than 50,000 air conditioning installations and more than half a million service calls, I know exactly what contractors need. That experience will shape every decision made about the school’s curriculum.”Under Roth’s leadership, QTC will continue to serve Las Vegas-area residents, career-changers, and military veterans seeking careers in the trades. QTC courses are designed to put students in the field in as little as three months, unlike traditional multi-year programs. QTC focuses on hands-on training in:• Electrician Training: A comprehensive course covering residential and commercial wiring.• HVAC/R Technology: Focused on the installation, maintenance, and repair of heating and cooling systems.• Commercial Refrigeration: Advanced diagnostics and repair for critical systems used in the hospitality and food service sectors.The school is also awaiting state approval to add other programs, including plumbing and welding, offering more opportunities for people who would like to start a new career.A Benefit for ContractorsFor local contractors, the partnership between Roth and Snowden marks a shift from traditional vocational schooling to a dedicated Professional Talent Pipeline. The QTC model is designed to help act as a vetting partner for local companies, providing a steady stream of individuals who have been mentored by tradesmen with years of experience.“Chris and I aren't just owners; we are tradesmen,” added Snowden. “We speak the language of the contractor because we are contractors. Every decision we make for the school is done with one goal in mind: providing the local service industry with a level of talent they can’t find anywhere else.”A Life Built in the TradesRoth’s connection to the trades is not a business decision – it’s his origin story. Leaving traditional high school at 15 and transferring to Las Vegas’ Southeast Career Technical Academy vocational HVAC program, Roth spent his teenage years fabricating sheet metal and working as a service technician. By 19, he was teaching HVAC at the College of Southern Nevada, eventually rising to Department Chair of the Air Conditioning program.After building three trade schools, Roth’s return to running a trade school is rooted in a career that has spanned every level of the trades. With three decades building multiple service brands into eight-figure enterprises, he consistently earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. A graduate of the prestigious Birthing of Giants fellowship at M.I.T., Roth is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of trades professionals.By partnering with Snowden, a tradesman who has maintained QTC’s technical excellence, the duo is ensuring that the school remains a vital part of the Las Vegas economy.About Quality Training Centers:Quality Training Centers (QTC) has been training trade professionals since 1993 and is the only Las Vegas-based trade school run by tradesmen and built for contractors. Specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration, QTC operates as a B2B Talent Pipeline where contractors design the curriculum and the school delivers field-ready technicians who can work from day one. With courses from 4-12 weeks, students go from classroom to jobsite-ready, graduating not as entry-level candidates but as vetted, tested, contractor-approved technicians, providing immediate ROI for employers. Hire-Ready. Contractor-Approved.To learn more, visit https://www.qualitytrainingcenters.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Qualitytrainingcenters.

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