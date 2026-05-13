Multipure Releases New 'Dewey, The Clean Water Superhero' Comic Book Spotlighting the Hidden Threat of Microplastics

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years The fifth installment of Multipure’s FREE, Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero comic series is Plastic Pretender which tackles one of today’s fastest-growing environmental concerns: the spread of microplastics in drinking water. Dewey, a water droplet with a passion for clean water, uses his immense power to educate kids on water’s essential role in health, well-being, and the environment. Multipure offers this FREE comic book series as part of its ongoing commitment to educating

Dewey Returns for His Toughest Battle Yet: The Fight You Can’t See

Microplastics are a growing issue that most people never see, but they are becoming impossible to ignore,” — Zachary Rice, President of Multipure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, has released the fifth installment of its FREE, Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero comic series . This new issue titled, Plastic Pretender , tackles one of today’s fastest-growing environmental concerns: the invisible but dangerous spread of microplastics in drinking water.“Microplastics are a growing issue that most people never see, but they are becoming impossible to ignore,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure. “It is important for families to be informed and to understand these challenges. We are providing the information in a kid-friendly way, turning real water issues into compelling stories that help raise awareness.”Multipure’s latest comic uses storytelling to make this complex topic approachable for children and families, highlighting the importance of reducing plastic waste.Microplastics have been found in tap water, bottled water, rivers, lakes, and other natural water systems around the world. According to a global study up to 83% of tap water worldwide has been found to contain microplastics. The study also stated that ingested microplastic particles have already been associated with harmful effects in animals, which raise concerns about similar outcomes in humans.Growing awareness of these “invisible” contaminants is also shaping consumer behavior. In a recent multi-year Multipure survey, nearly two-thirds of respondents (64.5%) said water quality concerns influenced their decision to purchase a filter.Issue #5 “Plastic Pretender” Synopsis:The adventure begins when a new figure appears in the city, Everform, a flashy hero who “fixes” problems by using plastic. At first, citizens celebrate this quick solution, until Dewey notices something wrong: Everform’s plastic patches break down, seep into the water supply, and fuel the emergence of Microplastico, a villain born from the accumulation of plastic waste. As Microplastico spreads through the city’s water, Dewey realizes this is not a foe to defeat with sheer strength. Instead, Dewey must stop the problem at the source and restore clean, safe water.About Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero:Dewey, a water droplet with a passion for clean water, takes on villains in Multipure’s ongoing FREE comic book series. In each story, the Clean Water Superhero helps by using his immense power to educate kids on water’s essential role in health, well-being, and the environment. Multipure offers this comic book series as part of its ongoing commitment to educating families about clean water and sustainability.Readers can download free digital copies of all issues at: https://www.multipure.com/dewey About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit https://www.multipure.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.###

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