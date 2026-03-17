AUVSI CEO Testifies on Risks of Chinese Robotics and AI

Securing America’s leadership in robotics will require both carrots and sticks.” — AUVSI President & CEO Michael Robbins

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today warned Congress that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is executing a coordinated strategy to dominate the global robotics and physical AI market, threatening U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection, AUVSI President and CEO Michael Robbins urged Congress to take swift action to strengthen America’s autonomy and robotics industrial base and prevent adversary-linked technologies from infiltrating critical infrastructure.

“The PRC is executing the same centrally planned strategy it used to dominate the drone industry, flooding global markets with subsidized robots at the expense of American manufacturers while embedding Trojan horses across our critical infrastructure,” said Robbins. “Congress must act immediately to restrict adversary-linked systems in sensitive environments and implement the economic incentives needed to strengthen U.S. leadership in robotics and physical AI, or risk a dangerous erosion of our industrial base and national security.”

Robbins highlighted that modern robots are highly connected cyber-physical systems capable of collecting sensitive operational data and interacting directly with the physical world. “A compromised laptop exposes data,” he said. “A compromised robot can expose data and move, map, surveil, or physically disrupt operations in the real world.”

The testimony detailed how PRC robotics companies benefit from massive state-backed subsidies and industrial policies designed to undercut U.S. competitors. Robbins noted that this same strategy previously allowed Chinese firms to dominate the commercial drone market, leaving the United States heavily dependent on foreign-built systems.

To protect American leadership, Robbins urged Congress to pursue a comprehensive policy response, including:

• Developing a National Robotics Strategy to coordinate federal efforts across research, manufacturing, workforce development, and supply chain security.

• Implementing risk-based restrictions on adversary-linked technologies deployed in sensitive infrastructure environments.

• Strengthening trade enforcement mechanisms to counter unfair market practices and dumping.

• Deploying economic incentives such as production tax credits, loan guarantees, and advance market commitments to support domestic robotics manufacturing.

AUVSI recently launched the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness, an industry initiative focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in robotics and physical artificial intelligence while addressing cybersecurity, supply chain, and national security risks.

“Securing America’s leadership in robotics will require both carrots and sticks,” Robbins said. “We must pair strong safeguards against adversary technologies with bold policies that enable American companies to compete and win. The window to secure American leadership is narrowing, and the actions we take today will determine our technological future.”

Read Robbins’ full testimony.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems. Learn more at www.AUVSI.org.

About the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness

The Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is a coalition of innovators, manufacturers, end users, and policymakers working to secure America’s leadership of a resilient, trusted robotics ecosystem. The Partnership is built on a simple premise: that a stronger robotics industry is better for everyone. Coordinated action now will ensure the United States leads in the decades ahead. Learn more here.

Media Contact:

Jason Cannata | Communications Director, AUVSI

Email: jcannata@auvsi.org | Phone: 949-892-7498

www.auvsi.org

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