Defend Georgia Waters Against Aquatic Invasive Species

Anglers, boaters and anyone enjoying time on the water are encouraged to watch for Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) and report them if they are spotted, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Prevention is the best tool we have to protect our native species and minimize the impacts to our Georgia waterways. But we need your help out there,” says Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Coordinator. “If you see it, report it!”

Aquatic invasive species can create serious ecological and economic problems throughout the state. These species may damage boats and equipment, block access to waterbodies and disrupt natural ecosystems by displacing or outcompeting native plants and animals. The good news is that many of these impacts can be prevented with early detection and public awareness. If you notice a plant, fish or animal that seems unusual or out of place, report it.

What do these invasive species look like? ANS can appear in many different forms. They may include invasive plants spreading across the surface of a pond or lake, snails found attached to vegetation near a waterway or fish species that are not native to a particular waterbody or not native to Georgia.

How do these species get here? Aquatic nuisance species can be introduced in several ways, but two of the most common sources are aquarium releases and organisms hitching a ride on boats and trailers.

If you have an aquarium, never release unwanted fish, snails, reptiles, plants or other non-native wildlife into natural waters. If you can no longer care for these species and cannot find a new home for them, contact a WRD fisheries office for assistance.

If you own a boat, remember to practice CLEAN, DRAIN, DRY. Clean your boat, motor and trailer thoroughly after removing them from the waterbody. Drain all live wells and other areas of the boat that hold water. Dry your boat completely before launching it into another waterbody.

Educational resources, a reporting form and a free Aquatic Nuisance Species certification course are available at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ans. Participants who complete the course can even earn some ANS-themed swag.

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