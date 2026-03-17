Kaiserpunk Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Free Game Update

After a year of improvements and eight major updates since launch, the grand city builder expands with monuments, landmarks, Photo Mode, and gameplay updates.

ZAGREB, CROATIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let there be cake! Indie developer Overseer Games and publisher Elda Entertainment celebrate the upcoming first anniversary of Kaiserpunk with a free update available today for all players, ahead of the game’s official anniversary this Saturday, March 21st. The update brings new content, gameplay improvements and features and quality-of-life enhancements, alongside their biggest discount yet – 40% off the base game and 30% off the Supporter Pack.Available today at no cost, players can look forward to:•New category of buildings: Monuments & Landmarks•5 monuments, unlocked through victories and sacrifices, providing thematic bonuses tied to the events that unlock them.•6 landmarks, unlocked through events and milestones - iconic buildings you’ll recognize from nations around the globe.•A new Photo Mode, with filters such as black-and-white and diorama style shots.•Redesign of the game’s info panels, giving players more options and customization.•Several balance improvements to regional stability, the ability to use cash in diplomatic trade, bug fixes, and firework celebrations for in-game events.The update is available today for all players.About KaiserpunkKaiserpunk is a grand city builder combining large scale city-building, deep productionchains, and global conquest in an alternate-history Interbellum Era (1918-1945). Playerscan manage their cities, grow industries, build a military, and defeat rivals on a war map -creating a city-state that will rise from the ashes of war and leave its mark on history.About Overseer GamesOverseer Games is an independent development and publishing studio dedicated to craftingdeep, engaging strategy and management games. Originally known for the StarpointGemini series, the team has since pivoted to the city-building genre with successful titles likePatron and Aquatico. Based in Zagreb, Croatia, Overseer Games continues to push theboundaries of strategy gaming with immersive world-building and complex gameplaymechanics.About Elda EntertainmentElda Entertainment is a publisher laser-focused on bringing best-in-class managementgames to market. Founded by former Paradox Interactive leaders with over 40 years ofcombined experience, Elda delivers bespoke publishing solutions that help developersbring their games to their full potential. Whether through traditional publishing, consulting, orwhite-label solutions, Elda is committed to building thriving communities and ensuringlong-term success for strategy and management games.

Kaiserpunk - Gameplay Trailer

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