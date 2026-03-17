Kaiserpunk Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Free Game Update
After a year of improvements and eight major updates since launch, the grand city builder expands with monuments, landmarks, Photo Mode, and gameplay updates.ZAGREB, CROATIA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let there be cake! Indie developer Overseer Games and publisher Elda Entertainment celebrate the upcoming first anniversary of Kaiserpunk with a free update available today for all players, ahead of the game’s official anniversary this Saturday, March 21st. The update brings new content, gameplay improvements and features and quality-of-life enhancements, alongside their biggest discount yet – 40% off the base game and 30% off the Supporter Pack.
Available today at no cost, players can look forward to:
•New category of buildings: Monuments & Landmarks
•5 monuments, unlocked through victories and sacrifices, providing thematic bonuses tied to the events that unlock them.
•6 landmarks, unlocked through events and milestones - iconic buildings you’ll recognize from nations around the globe.
•A new Photo Mode, with filters such as black-and-white and diorama style shots.
•Redesign of the game’s info panels, giving players more options and customization.
•Several balance improvements to regional stability, the ability to use cash in diplomatic trade, bug fixes, and firework celebrations for in-game events.
The update is available today for all players.
About Kaiserpunk
Kaiserpunk is a grand city builder combining large scale city-building, deep production
chains, and global conquest in an alternate-history Interbellum Era (1918-1945). Players
can manage their cities, grow industries, build a military, and defeat rivals on a war map -
creating a city-state that will rise from the ashes of war and leave its mark on history.
About Overseer Games
Overseer Games is an independent development and publishing studio dedicated to crafting
deep, engaging strategy and management games. Originally known for the Starpoint
Gemini series, the team has since pivoted to the city-building genre with successful titles like
Patron and Aquatico. Based in Zagreb, Croatia, Overseer Games continues to push the
boundaries of strategy gaming with immersive world-building and complex gameplay
mechanics.
About Elda Entertainment
Elda Entertainment is a publisher laser-focused on bringing best-in-class management
games to market. Founded by former Paradox Interactive leaders with over 40 years of
combined experience, Elda delivers bespoke publishing solutions that help developers
bring their games to their full potential. Whether through traditional publishing, consulting, or
white-label solutions, Elda is committed to building thriving communities and ensuring
long-term success for strategy and management games.
Sandra Neudinger
Elda Entertainment
contact@elda-entertainment.com
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Kaiserpunk - Gameplay Trailer
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