2026 Philly Jazz Month

Presented by PECO, the April Celebration Highlights Philadelphia’s Renowned Jazz Community

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHILLY JAZZ MONTH RETURNS: CREATIVE PHILADELPHIA AND MID ATLANTIC ARTSWELCOME JAZZ PHILADELPHIA AND WRTI-FM ASNEW PARTNERS THIS APRILIn April 2026, Creative Philadelphia and Mid Atlantic Arts return to co-present Philly Jazz Month, with WRTI-FM and Jazz Philadelphia joining as new partners in this citywide celebration. Audiences can enjoy jazz events, performances and educational opportunities in neighborhoods across Philadelphia. The monthlong initiative is generously supported by PECO, which champion the city’s enduring jazz legacy.Philly Jazz Month is a celebration honoring the legacy, vitality and future of jazz in Philadelphia. Throughout April, the initiative spotlights the extraordinary work of local artists and organizations while strengthening collaborative efforts to elevate the city’s dynamic jazz scene and African American cultural heritage on a local, national and global stage.Beyond its monthlong celebration of live jazz performances, Philly Jazz Month is partnering with the School District of Philadelphia to provide free educational workshops for students in Philadelphia public schools, expanding access to music education and inspiring the next generation of jazz artists and enthusiasts.“Creating meaningful opportunities for young people to learn alongside accomplished jazz artists is central to this initiative,” said Val Gay, Chief Cultural Officer and Executive Director of Creative Philadelphia. “Through more than $30,000 in funding, we’re also empowering Philadelphia-based musicians and organizations to develop and present original jazz programs across the city in April.”“This initiative shows what’s possible when arts organizations align their resources around a shared vision,” said Juan Souki, Executive Director of Mid Atlantic Arts. “By continuing our partnership with Creative Philadelphia and beginning new collaborations with WRTI-FM and Jazz Philadelphia, we’re building stronger support systems for Philadelphia’s jazz community.”“WRTI is excited to be a partner for Philly Jazz Month,” said Bill Johnson, General Manager of WRTI-FM, “Philly Jazz Month is directly aligned with our commitment of connecting jazz audiences and artists all year long. This focused month of jazz programming is an opportunity to champion jazz while drawing others to this music we all love.”President of Jazz Philadelphia, Gerald Veasley, said “Philly Jazz Month is more than just a calendar of events; it's a testament to the strength of the Philadelphia jazz community. We are honored to stand with our partners to support and celebrate the extraordinary musicians and presenters who keep our jazz scene thriving."The City of Philadelphia takes pride in the special place it holds in America’s music history. One of the nation’s most dynamic cultural cities, Philadelphia celebrates the role that it has played in the evolution of jazz, the most original of American music genres and a music form that transcends demographic and cultural boundaries. Philadelphia has an extraordinary jazz tradition thanks to a long list of past and present musical luminaries, who have set the stage for the vibrant jazz scene the city enjoys today.Creative Philadelphia, Mid Atlantic Arts, WRTI-FM and Jazz Philadelphia will officially launch Philly Jazz Month 2026 during a celebration at City Hall in the Mayor’s Reception Room on Tuesday, March 31, 5-7 p.m. To learn more about Philly Jazz Month, visit www. phillyjazzmonth .com.Creative PhiladelphiaCreative Philadelphia provides creative and economic opportunities for all Philadelphians to thrive through the arts. We advance public access to arts and culture, collaborate with local creative communities, and celebrate the city’s cultural assets, contributing to a safer, cleaner and greener city. For more information, visit phila.gov/arts.Mid Atlantic ArtsMid Atlantic Arts nurtures and funds the creation and presentation of diverse artistic expression and connects people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond.Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region’s state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. We combine state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond.WRTI-FMWRTI is a public radio, non-profit, community-supported institution serving as the cornerstone of the Greater Philadelphia region’s classical music and jazz ecosystem.Jazz PhiladelphiaJazz Philadelphia leverages the city’s rich jazz legacy and vibrant musical assets to build a strong, cohesive, forward-looking community. We connect the people and musicians in our region who create, support, and present jazz to build a healthy, sustainable jazz community that is recognized around the world. We plan to achieve our goals in a distinctly “Philadelphia” way—with a diverse coalition marked by passion, grit, collaboration, authenticity and creativity.

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