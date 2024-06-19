Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years Finalist in American Book Fest’s 2024 International Book Awards
Parenting Coach and Author Danielle Lindner’s Book Recognized for Offering Calming Words Mixed with HumorFLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Book Fest has announced Danielle Lindner’s “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” published by Rethinking Inc., is a finalist in the 2024 International Book Awards. Recognized in the category of family and parenting, Danielle’s book has received praise for addressing difficult situations with preschool-aged children with grace and humor.
“Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online.
The book helps parents navigate some of the many hurdles faced during their children’s early years when they are between two and five-years-old. From struggles with separation anxiety to interviewing with preschools, Danielle shares her personal experiences as a mother and her years as an educator to calm nervous parents. “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time” is a handy go-to survival guide that is like having your own personal parenting coach in your hip pocket.
The International Book Awards is one of the world’s largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie and self-published titles. Awards were presented for titles published in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Winners and finalists of this year’s contest join a prestigious group of past laureates, including Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott, George Sanders, Julie Andrews, Clive Barker, Vanessa Williams, Shark Tank’s Daymon John, Brad Thor, Kitty Kelley and many others.
“I’m so thrilled to be acknowledged by the American Book Fest’s prestigious International Book Award,” says Danielle, “Knowing that my experience on how parents can handle difficult challenges with their preschool-aged children resonates with the judging panel in the category of family and parenting is truly an honor.”
In addition to several invaluable parenting strategies, “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” also introduces the ‘trickle down education’ theory, which serves as a reminder to parents that they should be the person they wish their child will become.
About Danielle Lindner:
An esteemed educational consultant in early childhood education and a renowned parenting coach, Danielle Lindner is also an accomplished entrepreneur and author. She holds an MA in teaching and elementary education (Hons.) from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is the founder of The London Day School, a prestigious institution that provides a nurturing and enriching environment for young learners. Danielle was recognized as a Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs & Business Owners (LWE), a networking home to an impressive roster of talented female entrepreneurs. Visit www.daniellelindner.com to learn more about Danielle, her new book “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” or to request a parent coaching consultation.
