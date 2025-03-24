Philadelphia Jazz Appreciation Month, April

PECO and the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts-Sponsored Celebration Showcases City's Illustrious Music Community During Philadelphia Jazz Appreciation Month

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHILLY JAZZ MONTH: CREATIVE PHILADELPHIA AND MID ATLANTIC ARTS BRING ECLECTIC PERFORMANCES THIS APRIL WITH INAUGURAL PARTNERSHIPPECO and the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts-Sponsored Celebration Showcases City's Illustrious Music CommunityDuring April, Philadelphia Jazz Appreciation MonthThis year, Creative Philadelphia, the City of Philadelphia’s official office of arts and culture, and Mid Atlantic Arts are partnering to co-present the inaugural Philly Jazz Month. Throughout the month of April, there will be jazz-inspired events and educational resources featured all over the city. Philly Jazz Month 2025 is generously supported by PECO and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, which champions jazz heritage in Philadelphia.Philly Jazz Month is a city-wide celebration of the past, present, and future of jazz. Throughout April, Philly Jazz Month will celebrate the work of exceptional artists and organizations in Philadelphia while accelerating collaborative efforts to bring local, national, and international awareness to the city’s vibrant jazz scene and African American Cultural heritage.“By pairing youth with seasoned jazz musicians, we aim to nurture a new generation of talented jazz musicians,” said Val Gay, Chief Cultural Officer and Executive Director, Creative Philadelphia. “We are also proud to support emerging and professional jazz musicians across the city by providing over $30,000 in funding to local artists and organizations to produce jazz-inspired cultural programs throughout April.”"Philly Jazz Month 2025 isn’t just a celebration—it’s a movement," says Juan Souki, Executive Director of Mid Atlantic Arts. "We’re excited to partner with Creative Philadelphia for the first time to support local jazz artists. By providing funding and promotional opportunities, we’re committed to preserving and amplifying Philadelphia’s rich jazz legacy."The City of Philadelphia takes pride in the special place it holds in America’s music history. One of the nation’s most dynamic cultural cities, Philadelphia celebrates the role that it has played in the evolution of jazz, the most original of American music contributions and a music form that transcends demographic and cultural boundaries. Philadelphia has an extraordinary jazz heritage thanks to a long list of past and present musical luminaries, all of whom set the stage for the vibrant jazz scene the city enjoys today.Creative Philadelphia and Mid Atlantic Arts will officially launch Philly Jazz Month 2025 during a celebration at City Hall in the Mayor’s Reception Room on Tuesday, April 2, 5-7 p.m. To learn more about Philly Jazz Month, visit www.phillyjazzmonth.com Creative PhiladelphiaCreative Philadelphia provides creative and economic opportunities for all Philadelphians to thrive through the arts. We advance public access to arts and culture, collaborate with local creative communities, and celebrate the city’s cultural assets, contributing to a safer, cleaner, and greener city.Creative Philadelphia envisions a safer, cleaner, and greener city where creatives thrive both socially and economically, and arts and culture enriches the lives of all.Mid Atlantic ArtsMid Atlantic Arts nurtures and funds the creation and presentation of diverse artistic expression and connects people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond.Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region’s state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. We combine state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.