Axonify Launches Checkpoint; Turns Frontline Operational Checks Into AI-Powered Workflows

Retail employees

Checkpoint transforms audits, inspections and walkthroughs into connected digital workflows that verify completion and trigger corrective action automatically.

The AI form conversion in Axonify Checkpoint did a fantastic job translating our existing form into a structured digital workflow. It was far more efficient than rebuilding it manually.” — Eric Polischak, Sr. Manager, at Giant Eagle

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axonify, the frontline operations platform, announced Checkpoint, a new capability that brings frontline audits, inspections and walkthroughs into the same platform where teams already receive training, communicate and manage tasks. By connecting inspections directly to AI-driven follow-up actions, Checkpoint helps frontline organizations verify operational standards across every location and gives leaders real-time visibility into how work is executed.In multi-location operations, audits and inspections are designed to protect operational standards, but the systems used to manage them are often manual and disconnected. The documentation is often held in disparate locations from where the work occurs. Paper forms, PDFs, spreadsheets and verbal handoffs make it difficult to ensure inspections are completed consistently or to verify that issues are resolved. As a result, small operational gaps can become major blind spots, affecting customer experience, increasing compliance risk and dramatically impacting business performance."The frontline is where business performance is won or lost," said Melissa Burghardt, CEO of Axonify. "Checkpoint brings operational verification into the same platform where frontline teams already learn, communicate and manage tasks—so organizations can catch issues before customers do, and resolve them before they hit the bottom line."Checkpoint turns existing audits into connected operational workflows. AI converts paper forms and checklists into guided digital workflows in minutes, and frontline workers complete them while capturing results in real time, including through voice input. When items fall below standard, AI scores the response and automatically generates a corrective task through Axonify Task Management. Leaders see completion, open issues and resolution progress across every location, backed by built-in validation and audit trails.And early adopters are already seeing the impact. Eric Polischak, Sr. Manager, Team Member Analytics and Thrive Optimization at Giant Eagle, was among the first to use Checkpoint during its early access program:“The AI form conversion in Axonify Checkpoint did a fantastic job translating our existing form into a structured digital workflow. It was far more efficient than rebuilding it manually.”That same AI runs across the full Checkpoint workflow, speeding up audits, inspections, and walkthroughs, and automatically flagging areas for follow-up.Checkpoint connects inspections directly to action alongside training, communications and task management within Axonify, giving retail, grocery, and hospitality brands one connected system for frontline execution that drives customer satisfaction and protects revenue at scale.To learn more about Axonify Checkpoint here. About AxonifyAxonify is the frontline operations platform that keeps teams ready to perform and get results every shift. We equip employees with hyper-personalized training, communication and task support in the flow of work. Leading companies like Marriott, Lowe's, Kroger, and Walmart trust Axonify to grow sales, create consistent customer experiences, ensure safety and accelerate profitability. More than 4 million employees rely on Axonify across 160+ countries. Learn more at axonify.com.

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