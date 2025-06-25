Submit Release
Axonify Launches Co-Creator, an AI solution that transforms content into scalable learning outcomes

Axonify’s AI-powered Co-Creator transforms business content into high-impact training, accelerating readiness, cutting costs, and improving outcomes.

Co-Creator helps organizations deploy high-quality training faster, accelerating onboarding, reducing time to productivity, and driving measurable performance gains on the frontline.”
— Phil Menary, Chief Technical Officer at Axonify.
WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Axonify, the leading frontline enablement platform, announced the launch of Co-Creator, a new AI-powered tool that transforms common business documents into high-impact training within minutes. Built for the people who power training and performance—whether in L&D, HR, Operations or other frontline-supporting roles—Co-Creator drastically reduces the time it takes to build learning experiences while improving the quality and consistency of frontline performance.

“Every hour saved in content creation is an hour that can be reinvested into strategy, coaching or driving results,” said Phil Menary, Chief Technical Officer at Axonify. “Co-Creator helps organizations deploy high-quality training faster so businesses can accelerate onboarding, reduce time to productivity and see measurable frontline performance gains that drive business results.”

Co-Creator analyzes documents, including product manuals, SOPs or internal updates, to surface key points and generate effective questions that drive behavioural change. Unlike generic AI tools, it’s powered by Axonify’s learning science and has built-in review tools to ensure high-quality training with simplified editing and customization options.

Co-Creator is already proving its impact with early adopters. On average, early users report saving 4 to 8 hours per topic while accelerating time-to-value across onboarding, compliance and change initiatives.

“Normally, I’d spend several hours building this content from scratch. Here, it’s done in a fraction of the time.”
— Vincent Jobin-Deslauriers, Bell Canada, Senior Learning Designer

“I’m really impressed. It’s very intuitive. The interface is simple, and the guidance is clear. Just having a strong starting point with AI means we’re not wasting time staring at a blank page.”
— Dominic Gagnon, TELUS, Senior Program Manager - Sales Academy Digital Learning Experience & Enablement

With more organizations focused on operational efficiency, Co-Creator serves as a strategic enabler for L&D and Operations leaders by accelerating the creation of up-to-date, high-quality training materials. This supports faster workforce readiness, improves consistency and reduces the risk of costly errors.

Equipping frontline employees with the right knowledge—quickly and at scale—not only minimizes operational disruption but also drives measurable savings by reducing labour hours, training costs and time spent on rework.

Niveen Saleh
Axonify
+1 519-585-1200
pr@axonify.com
