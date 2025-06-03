Axonify Names Melissa Burghardt as Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Burghardt, CEO of Axonify

Axonify has appointed Melissa Burghardt as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Carol Leaman will continue supporting the company as a Board member.

I’m excited to guide Axonify’s next phase of growth, innovating from its unique personalized learning core and helping frontline workers and businesses achieve their full potential.” — Melissa Burghardt, CEO of Axonify

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axonify, the frontline enablement platform trusted by global brands like Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s and Marriott, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Burghardt as Chief Executive Officer.Melissa brings an exceptional track record of scaling innovation at the intersection of technology and the frontline. From building digital advertising platforms to growing a $1B SaaS business for small businesses to evolving the operating model of a major fast-casual restaurant brand, she has substantial experience navigating complexity and driving results at companies like Sweetgreen, YP and Yahoo. During her time partnering with Axonify, she demonstrated a deep understanding of the business and a strong commitment to the mission."Melissa’s vision and experience make her the right leader for Axonify. At this stage of the business and at a time when AI advances create new opportunities for Axonify, she's well-positioned to help the company unlock growth by helping frontline businesses succeed,” said Hollie Haynes, Founder and Managing Partner of Luminate Capital Partners and member of Axonify’s Board of Directors.As Melissa steps into the CEO role, she brings both momentum and a clear vision for what’s next. “Axonify helps frontline teams deliver lasting customer value that drives business results,’ said Melissa Burghardt, CEO of Axonify. “I’m excited to guide Axonify’s next phase of growth, innovating from its unique personalized learning core and helping frontline workers and businesses achieve their full potential.”This leadership transition also marks a moment of gratitude for Carol Leaman, Co-founder and former CEO of Axonify. Over more than a decade, Carol helped shape Axonify into the category-defining platform it is today. Her dedicated leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have left a lasting impact. Carol will continue to support Axonify as a member of the Board of Directors.With more than 4 million users across 160+ countries, Axonify delivers personalized microlearning, analytics and frontline operations solutions that improve customer and employee experiences and consistently drive business results.About AxonifyAxonify is the frontline learning and enablement platform that creates high performing teams who improve customer experiences and increase sales, profit and retention. Trusted by companies like Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s and Marriott, Axonify leverages brain science, AI and personalized development to transform potential into performance for over 4M people in 160+ countries. For more information, visit axonify.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.