Orbital Overdrive Out Now on Steam

Orbital Overdrive is a roguelite twin-stick shooter where your score is your currency, experience, and the price of every decision.

VAASA, FINLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent game developer Horsefly Games and publisher Coyote Time Publishing have announced that Orbital Overdrive , a roguelite twin-stick shooter, is now available on Steam. A free downloadable demo is also available on Steam.Orbital Overdrive is an action-packed shooter where your score functions as both currency and experience, forcing constant decisions between spending points on upgrades or saving them to unlock long-term power. Players battle escalating enemy waves in orbit while customizing their ship with hundreds of weapons and abilities.When the pressure becomes overwhelming, players can dive into the planet’s core to face bosses and collect powerful upgrades in a completely different combat environment. Every second spent underground reduces your score, adding risk to the potential rewards.Designed for fast, replayable runs, the game features tight controls and clean neon visuals that stay readable even during intense bullet-filled encounters. Short sessions, deep build variety, and persistent meta-progression keep pulling players back for the next run.Features• Score-as-currency system where every point is a tactical decision• Dual-planet gameplay with orbital combat above and boss fights below• Hundreds of weapons, items, and abilities• 2 to 4 player local co-op• VR support (OpenXR)• Global leaderboards

Orbital Overdrive Announcement Trailer

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