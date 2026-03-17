112 JASONS TAKE OVER MILWAUKEE — HORROR CON MAKES HISTORY

The Gathering Of The Jasons

Milwaukee Horror Con made history with 112 Jasons at the Baird Center, from an 8-month-old to Ari Lehman & CJ Graham, uniting fans and horror legends.

Milwaukee showed up in a big way. This is more than a convention — this is a movement, and we’re building something the entire horror world is going to notice.” — Chris Vecchio

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, downtown Milwaukee looked like something straight out of a horror movie as 112 Jason Voorhees cosplayers flooded the Baird Center for the Milwaukee Horror Con ’s “ Gathering of the Jasons .”The massive turnout created one of the largest and most legitimate Jason gatherings ever documented, turning the city into a real-life scene from Friday the 13th.Fans traveled from across the Midwest — including Robert Dowell, who came all the way from Michigan — to be part of the historic moment.And proving horror has no age limit…The youngest Jason? Just 8 months old.Little Lincoln Voorhees quickly became a fan favorite and one of the weekend’s most talked-about highlights.REAL JASONS. REAL FANS. REAL HISTORY.Hosted by Wisconsin’s own Jason Voor-Cheese, the event reached another level with appearances by real Friday the 13th legends:* Ari Lehman — the FIRST Jason ever*CJ Graham — Jason Lives (Part VI)Standing side-by-side with fans, cosplayers, and families, the gathering created a rare moment where horror movie history met real-world fandom.“This wasn’t about handing out cheap masks to boost numbers,” said Chris Vecchio, founder of Milwaukee Horror Con. “This was real fans, real cosplayers, and real passion. From an 8-month-old Jason to the original Jason himself — that’s something special.”A WEEKEND THAT BLEW PAST EXPECTATIONSThe Gathering was just one part of a weekend that surpassed previous attendance records, featuring:*FREE Horror Film Festival*Celebrity Photo Ops*Live Celebrity Panels hosted by panel superstar Summer Flynn*90+ Horror Vendors*Interactive fan experiences*Horror-Themed Wedding Marrying 15 Couples*Crowning of Miss Milwaukee Horror Con 2026: Miranda CoganMilwaukee Horror Con continues to grow as one of the fastest-rising horror conventions in the Midwest.A MOMENT FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.