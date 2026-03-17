112 JASONS TAKE OVER MILWAUKEE — HORROR CON MAKES HISTORY
Milwaukee Horror Con made history with 112 Jasons at the Baird Center, from an 8-month-old to Ari Lehman & CJ Graham, uniting fans and horror legends.
The massive turnout created one of the largest and most legitimate Jason gatherings ever documented, turning the city into a real-life scene from Friday the 13th.
Fans traveled from across the Midwest — including Robert Dowell, who came all the way from Michigan — to be part of the historic moment.
And proving horror has no age limit…
The youngest Jason? Just 8 months old.
Little Lincoln Voorhees quickly became a fan favorite and one of the weekend’s most talked-about highlights.
REAL JASONS. REAL FANS. REAL HISTORY.
Hosted by Wisconsin’s own Jason Voor-Cheese, the event reached another level with appearances by real Friday the 13th legends:
* Ari Lehman — the FIRST Jason ever
*CJ Graham — Jason Lives (Part VI)
Standing side-by-side with fans, cosplayers, and families, the gathering created a rare moment where horror movie history met real-world fandom.
“This wasn’t about handing out cheap masks to boost numbers,” said Chris Vecchio, founder of Milwaukee Horror Con. “This was real fans, real cosplayers, and real passion. From an 8-month-old Jason to the original Jason himself — that’s something special.”
A WEEKEND THAT BLEW PAST EXPECTATIONS
The Gathering was just one part of a weekend that surpassed previous attendance records, featuring:
*FREE Horror Film Festival
*Celebrity Photo Ops
*Live Celebrity Panels hosted by panel superstar Summer Flynn
*90+ Horror Vendors
*Interactive fan experiences
*Horror-Themed Wedding Marrying 15 Couples
*Crowning of Miss Milwaukee Horror Con 2026: Miranda Cogan
Milwaukee Horror Con continues to grow as one of the fastest-rising horror conventions in the Midwest.
A MOMENT FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS
https://www.milwaukeehorrorcon.com/gathering-of-the-jasons
Chris Vecchio
Unholy Entertainment
+1 630-930-4316
email us here
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