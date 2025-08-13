Milwaukee Horror Con Returns September 5–7: Wisconsin’s ONLY True Horror Convention

Milwaukee Horror Con - Fall Frightmare SEPT 5-7th, 2025

Sept 5–7 at Four Points Sheraton — Milwaukee Horror Con brings Wisconsin 80+ vendors, celebs Thom Mathews & James Duval, and a free film fest!

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween Comes Early with 3 Days of Chills, Celebrities, and Frights at the Four Points Sheraton Milwaukee Airport Convention Center.Wisconsin horror fans, get ready—Milwaukee Horror Con: Fall Frightmare is back September 5–7, 2025 at the Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Airport Convention Center. This is Wisconsin’s ONLY true horror convention, bringing together die-hard fans, legendary stars, and terrifyingly fun experiences in the heart of Milwaukee.With two massive vendor halls (over 20,000 sq. ft.), 80+ horror-focused vendors, and a FREE indie horror film festival running all weekend until 11:30 PM, Milwaukee Horror Con has doubled in size from last year’s event.Highlights for Wisconsin horror fans include:Meet celebrity guests including Lew Temple (The Devil’s Rejects), Ron Fazio (The Toxic Avenger II & III), Lisa Wilcox (Nightmare on Elm Street), Thom Mathews (Return of the Living Dead, Friday the 13th Part VI), and James Duval (Donnie Darko, Independence Day).Shop unique horror collectibles from over 80 vendors.Join the $500 Horror Cosplay Showdown, with prizes for adults and kids.Watch independent horror films all weekend—for FREE with your ticket.Party late at Friday and Saturday night after-parties.“We built Milwaukee Horror Con for Wisconsin’s real horror fans,” says CJ Vecchio, Event Director. “If it doesn’t scream horror, it doesn’t make it in the door. This is the event Wisconsin has been waiting for.”Tickets start at just $10 for Sunday, with multi-day and VIP passes available. Prices will rise closer to the event, so fans are encouraged to secure theirs now.🎟 Get your tickets at: www.MilwaukeeHorrorCon.com

