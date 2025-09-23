PARAMOUNT PICTURES PARTNERS WITH CHICAGO HORROR FILM FESTIVAL FOR ADVANCE SCREENING OF SHELL

Chicago Horror Film Festival

The Chicago Horror Film Festival hosts Paramount’s SHELL this Saturday, proving why it’s ranked TOP 2 horror festival in the world.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Horror Film Festival (CHFF), recently ranked the #2 Horror Film Festival in the World by filmmakers, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Paramount Pictures. As part of this collaboration, CHFF will host an exclusive advance screening of Paramount’s highly anticipated horror feature, SHELL, on Saturday, September 27 at 8:45 PM at The Logan Theatre.Now in its 26th year, CHFF has solidified its reputation as the world’s largest indie horror film festival, showcasing more than 150 of the best independent horror films over three days. With filmmakers and fans flying in from across the globe, the festival has become a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the genre.“This partnership with Paramount Pictures is a huge milestone for CHFF and indie horror as a whole,” said Ashland Thomas, Festival Director. “It proves that Hollywood is paying attention to the incredible creativity coming out of independent horror, and SHELL is the perfect bridge between the two worlds.”The weekend-long festival, running September 26–28 at The Logan Theatre (2646 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL), will feature:🎬 150+ indie horror films from around the world🩸 Bloody Red Carpet Hollywood experience🥂 Filmmaker & VIP parties🏆 CHFF Awards Ceremony on Sunday nightThe addition of Paramount’s SHELL solidifies CHFF’s place as not only the world’s top destination for indie horror but also a platform where major studios and independent creators collide.Tickets are on sale now and moving fast at: www.ChicagoHorrorFilmFest.com

