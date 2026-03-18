Super Lawyers® Selects 4 Attorneys from Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak for 2026

Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak's South Bend Office

Jeffrey J. Stesiak, Daniel H. Pfeifer, Ryan G. Milligan and James Barth Selected for Inclusion in Super Lawyers® 2026

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Bend, Indiana injury law firm Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak is proud to announce that four attorneys from their firm have been selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers2026. This includes partners Jeffrey J. Stesiak, Daniel H. Pfeifer and Ryan G. Milligan, along with attorney James Barth.Super Lawyersis an independent lawyer rating service. Attorneys are nominated by their peers, evaluated on 12 separate metrics (experience, professional activity, results obtained, etc.), and rated by a panel of attorneys in the same practice area. The attorneys with the highest overall scores secure a spot in the Super Lawyers® list Inclusion on these annual lists is limited to just five percent of attorneys in each state. Those who are included have demonstrated a strong track record of excellence in representing clients, commitment to their communities and active engagement with the legal community.Partner Jeffrey J. Stesiak has been included in Super Lawyersnine years in a row. He has been selected each year since 2018.Jeffrey handles a wide variety of personal injury cases, including those involving auto accidents, construction accidents, animal bites, premises liability, commercial truck accidents and wrongful death.Partner Daniel H. Pfeifer has been included in Super Lawyersnumerous times, including from 2007 to 2011 and 2015 to 2026. Daniel’s practice includes personal injury, product liability and wrongful death cases.This year, Super Lawyersselected partner Ryan G. Milligan for the first time. Ryan’s practice includes personal injury – general plaintiff, civil litigation – plaintiff, class action/mass torts – plaintiff, and consumer law, personal injury – products – plaintiff.James Barth has been selected for Super LawyersRising Star list three years straight (2023-2026). This list is composed of attorneys who are 40 years old and under, or who have been practicing for 10 years or less yet rank among the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in their state.James’ law practice includes the following types of cases: personal injury – plaintiff, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability – plaintiff, commercial trucking accidents, slip and fall, wrongful death, animal bites and traumatic brain injuries. Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak is a personal injury law firm located on 53600 N Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN 46635 (phone number: (574) 272-2870). The attorneys at the firm have more than 170 years of combined experience and have recovered more than $200 million on behalf of their clients. The firm serves injury victims in South Bend, throughout Indiana and in southwestern Michigan.This includes those in the following Indiana cities: Brighton, Bristol, Crumstown, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Gary, Goshen, Indianapolis, Jamestown, Knox, Kokomo, La Grange, La Porte, Lafayette, Merrillville, Michigan City, New Carlisle, Osceola, Rochester, Valparaiso, Wakarusa, Warsaw, Westfield and Winimac.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.