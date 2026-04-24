Schmidt Kramer Partner Scott Cooper Writes Response to 60 Minutes Report on Chameleon Carriers

Schmidt Kramer Partner Scott Cooper

Partner and Truck Accident Attorney Discusses the Dangers for Pennsylvania Drivers

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schmidt Kramer partner and truck accident attorney Scott Cooper wrote an in-depth article in response to CBS News’ 60 Minutes recent report titled “Risk on the Road”.The segment exposes the alarming rise of so-called “chameleon carriers”. These are trucking companies that evade federal safety regulations by repeatedly shutting down and reopening under new identities.In his response, Scott Cooper explained how these practices put drivers across Pennsylvania and the United States at serious risk.“The 60 Minutes investigation puts a national spotlight on something that affects every driver right here in Pennsylvania,” Cooper says in the article. “Chameleon carriers don’t just operate elsewhere - they haul freight through Harrisburg, through Dauphin County, and throughout this state.”The 60 Minutes investigation revealed that chameleon carriers exploit outdated federal systems to erase poor safety records and continue operating under new company names. These carriers can obtain a new U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number in as little as 21 days, often for minimal cost and with limited oversight.Limited oversight allows these carriers to avoid accountability for past violations, continue operating unsafe vehicles, and conceal their true safety history from regulators and the public. This makes it much harder for authorities and crash victims to identify responsible parties.According to Cooper’s analysis, the dangers posed by chameleon carriers extend far beyond regulatory concerns. These companies often operate poorly maintained trucks, pressure drivers to exceed legal limits, and manipulate safety records.The result is a heightened risk of serious and fatal truck accidents on highways throughout Pennsylvania, including in and around Harrisburg.Some of the unique legal obstacles created by chameleon carrier crashes include: companies dissolve shortly after an accident; difficulty identifying insurance coverage; altered or destroyed evidence; complex corporate structures that obscure liability.Despite these challenges, legal doctrines such as successor liability may still allow victims to pursue compensation.The investigation has sparked renewed calls for federal action. Industry groups and lawmakers are pushing for reforms aimed at modernizing the trucking registration system and strengthening fraud detection.Proposed legislation, including the SAFER Transport Act and the SAFE Act, seeks to close loopholes that allow unsafe carriers to remain on the road.If you or a loved one has been involved in a truck accident, it’s critical to act quickly. These cases are complex, and evidence can disappear fast, especially when chameleon carriers are involved. Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers is a Harrisburg-based law firm representing individuals and families injured due to negligence. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases and is committed to helping clients navigate complex legal matters while pursuing fair compensation.The firm is located at 209 State Street Harrisburg, PA 17101.

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