The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl Sponsors SOWEBO Art & Music Festival 2026

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Festival Kicks Off the Summer Festival Season in Baltimore on Sunday, May 24

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl is excited to announce sponsorship of the 2026 SOWEBO Art & Music Festival. Taking place on Sunday, May 24, from noon to 8:00 p.m., you can view this as the official kickoff of the city’s summer festival season.The SOWEBO Art & Music Festival is held annually on Memorial Day Weekend. The streets surrounding the historic Hollins Market are turned into a vibrant celebration of music, art, food, and community. The event is free to attend and is produced and staffed entirely by neighborhood volunteers.The festival includes local musicians, visual artists, performers, and food vendors. It is a full day of entertainment for all ages.This year’s festival features a diverse lineup of performers across multiple stages:Rise Up Stage (Hollins at S. Schroeder): Old Roots, Leo & Cygnus, Family Fable Band, The Matt Silkworth Band, The Solicitors, Baldini & the Bastards, Bitchfork, Mojo CollectiveRedux Stage (S. Arlington at Lombard): Exit 17, Barnyard Sharks, Hamilton Outlaws, My Useless Self, Wintersect, Red Skies Dawning, Dickfuzz, To the MoonMarket Stage (Hollins Market Lot): Honey Sol, Sleepers, MC Brooks, E Joseph & the Sparrows, Still Bones, BLOOMR, The Muthafunkaholix, Femi the DriFishBeautiful Side of Ugly Stage (Hollins at Stockton): Final schedule to be announcedFestivalgoers can also enjoy live painting, a mural wall, and a variety of interactive experiences. The popular Kids’ Alley on Little Hollins Street will offer family-friendly activities from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., including bubbles, lawn games, hat-making with the Tattered Hatters, a climbing wall with PigTown Climbs, hula hooping with Hoop Love, and puppet parades hosted by the Black Cherry Puppet Theater.The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl’s sponsorship reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to supporting cultural and community-driven initiatives throughout the Baltimore area. The firm has a long history of community involvement, including sponsoring last year’s Baltimore Running Festival and a Cameo Star Sponsorship of the Celebration of the Arts presented by HoCo Arts. For more than 30 years, The Law Offices of Peter T. Nicholl has served individuals and families in Baltimore and surrounding communities. The firm focuses on medical malpractice personal injury , asbestos exposure, and other negligence-based cases, advocating for clients who have been harmed through no fault of their own.With a track record that includes billions recovered in verdicts and settlements, the firm remains dedicated to delivering results and pursuing justice for those facing serious legal challenges. The attorneys at the firm offer free, no-obligation consultations, and clients pay no attorney’s fees or expenses unless a recovery is obtained on their behalf.The firm’s Baltimore office is located at 36 South Charles Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21201.

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