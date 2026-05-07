Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers Sponsoring May Jam 2026 Festival in Harrisburg

Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers

Community Festival is Primary Fundraiser for The Downbeat Foundation

That’s exactly the kind of cause we want to stand behind in Harrisburg.” — Gerard Kramer

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers is a Snare Drum sponsor of May Jam 2026 , a music festival that serves as the primary fundraiser for The Downbeat Foundation. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Royal Winery.The Downbeat Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides instruments and drum lessons to children who would not have access otherwise. Instruments and drum lessons are provided to students between fourth and 12th grade in Harrisburg. This gives students a chance to learn to play music, use their creativity and build confidence.May Jam is also a chance to honor the legacy and life of Ben Smith, who was the heartbeat of his high school band, which was called Dreading Monday. Ben was someone who loved music and his generosity and friendship left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.“When we learned the story behind the Downbeat Foundation — a community coming together to honor Ben Smith and make sure his love of music lives on through the next generation — we didn’t hesitate to sponsor,” said Gerard Kramer , partner at Schmidt Kramer. “That’s exactly the kind of cause we want to stand behind in Harrisburg.”This year’s festival is going to feature 12 live performances, including both acoustic and full-band sets, along with food, drinks, and local vendors. The festival is encouraging guests to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. You can go to the Downbeat Foundation website for more information about this year’s festival. Schmidt Kramer Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm in Harrisburg that helps people who were injured by negligence. The firm has decades of experience in a wide variety of personal injury cases and has secured more than $100 million on behalf of injured victims.The firm’s office is located at 209 State Street Harrisburg, PA 17101.

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