ZKTeco USA & braXos Partner to Deliver 1st Fully Integrated Multi Credential Biometric Elevator Access Control Solution

Your complete personalized and dependable physical security solution provider

Armatura One natively integrates with braXos for multi-credential floor access and destination dispatch in commercial, multi-tenant, and high-security sites.

This integration is the missing link. Armatura One already delivers world-class biometric identity management pairing it with braXos means every elevator ride is now as secure as the front door.” — Manish Dalal

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZKTeco USA, the North American division of global access control and biometrics leader ZKTeco USA, today announced a formal technology partnership with braXos, a pioneer in, Workflow Automation , and Identity Management. The integration unites Armatura One access control platform with braXos to create a seamless, end-to-end solution that authenticates building occupants and automatically dispatches elevators to only their pre-authorized floors.The partnership addresses a long-standing vulnerability in commercial real estate security: despite sophisticated card or biometric access at building entrances, interior elevator systems have historically operated without identity-based floor restrictions. Visitors, contractors, and unauthorized personnel can often ride to any floor unchallenged — a gap that exposes tenants, sensitive areas, and building operations to significant risk.How the Integration WorksWhen a user presents their face/palm, RFID card, or mobile device to an Armatura One reader in the lobby or on the turnstile, the access event streams in real time to the braXos platform. BraXos instantly retrieves the user's pre-configured floor permissions, unlocks only those authorized floors on the nearby lobby tablet, and dispatches the most efficient elevator cab — all in just seconds. The entire workflow requires no manual staff intervention.The combined system is built on a three-network architecture: BraXos sits at the center with dedicated network interfaces connecting to the Armatura access control network, the isolated elevator LAN, and a secure internet uplink for remote support — ensuring that elevator, access, and management traffic remain cleanly separated."This integration is the missing link that property managers have been asking for. Armatura One already delivers world-class biometric identity management pairing it with braXos means every elevator ride is now as secure as the front door."— Manish Dalal, President- ZKTeco USAKey Benefits for Property Managers and Owners■ Zero tailgating — Every elevator ride requires individual credential verification■ Per-floor authorization — Users can only travel to explicitly permitted floors or pass through the turnstiles■ Sub-second authentication — Biometric authentication in seconds with no card or mobile fumbling■ Complete audit trail — Every access event logged by floor, elevator, user, and timestamp■ Frictionless tenant experience — Authorized occupants walk up and go, no manual steps■ Optional visitor management — MySmartGuard+ integration syncs pre-registered visitor access automatically■ Non-disruptive deployment — integrates with existing elevator destination dispatch controllers, no rip-and-replace“This partnership reflects what braXos does best: connecting powerful technologies to solve real operational and security challenges. Together with Armatura One, we are giving integrators and property teams a more complete way to unify identity, access, and elevator workflows within a single experience.”— Nick Venuti, Sr. Director Product Marketing - BraXosTarget Markets and AvailabilityThe Armatura One + braXos solution is designed for Class A office towers, mixed-use developments, healthcare facilities, luxury residential buildings, hotels, government facilities, and any property requiring strict floor-level access control. The system is available immediately through ZKTeco USA's authorized dealer and integrator network, with braXos providing direct support for elevator manufacturer integration and commissioning.Interested property managers, building owners, and integrators are invited to schedule a live demonstration at braxos.com or zktecousa.com.About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA is a leading global manufacturer of physical access control hardware, specializing in biometrics, entrance control, and integrated security solutions for businesses of all sizes.Media Contact :Prata KhadilkarMarketing Managerprata.k@zktecousa.comAbout braXosBraXos is a security software company offering solutions that connect physical access control, identity systems, mobile credentials, elevators, and other building technologies into unified, automated workflows. Its platform helps organizations simplify operations, improve security, and deliver seamless access experiences across commercial real estate, enterprise, residential, hospitality, and other complex environments. For more information, visit braxos.com.Media Contact:Media Contact :Nick VenutiSr. Director, Product Marketingmarketing@braxos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.