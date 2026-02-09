Kwant and ZKTeco USA Partner to Redefine Construction Workplace Management through Smarter Access and AI Insights

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kwant, a leader in construction workforce management software, and ZKTeco USA , a premier global manufacturer of access control hardware, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance safety, productivity, and ROI for complex building projects worldwide.Modern construction projects face significant hurdles, including managing large workforces and balancing tight budgets. By establishing a seamless connection between physical access control and workforce intelligence, this partnership provides project teams with measurable results and actionable data.ZKTeco USA’s robust hardware—including turnstiles, gates, and biometric scanners—serves as the critical front line of security for sites ranging from data center builds to airport expansions. This hardware ensures only authorized personnel enter the site, maintaining strict safety and compliance standards.The integration delivers its greatest value when ZKTeco’s access and occupancy data is processed by Kwant’s powerful AI engine. This transformation converts raw entry data into deep insights that drive safety, efficiency, and compliance throughout the entire project lifecycle.“Biometric authentication combined with AI-enabled video surveillance ensures the highest levels of safety, security & operational efficiency for any worksite”, the companies noted. In fast-paced urban markets like New York City, these solutions provide the speed and security required to meet rising access management expectations.For more information on how Kwant and ZKTeco USA are securing the future of worksites, visit zktecousa.com.About ZKTeco USA ZKTeco USA is a leading global manufacturer of physical access control hardware, specializing in biometrics, entrance control, and integrated security solutions for businesses of all sizes.

