ZKTeco USA & Armatura Earn OSDP Verified Certification for its Latest Line of Access Control Products

Atlas panel with EP Series Readers - OSPD Verified

GA-based security manufacturer raises the bar - offering customers enhanced data security through its updated list of SIA OSDP Verified access control products.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZKTeco USA , a leading provider of biometric verification and access control technology, today announced, along with its sister company Armatura, that its latest line of access control products are OSDP Verified and can help customers improve data security. The company’s newly released list of OSDP Verified products includes the EP series of access control readers, six Atlas series controllers, three IO Boards, and four new access control panels scheduled for release in 2026. The importance of being OSDP Verified has intensified over the years, and it involves a comprehensive testing program that verifies whether a device conforms to the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard.This achievement is a testament to ZKTeco’s unwavering philosophy as a forward-thinking company at the forefront of security. “When it comes to access control, it’s all about keeping our customers’ data secure at all times; as what good is security if your own devices are not secure,” states Esteban Pastor, Product Manager at ZKTeco USA. This third-party validation from the Security Industry Association (SIA) confirms stringent adherence to the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard and its Secure profile, as specified in version 2.2.2.“We are proud to offer customers a way to elevate their security with our commitment to high-security and interoperability among readers and controllers,” says Pastor. “Our products have undergone testing to ensure they conform to the SIA OSDP standards, and we look forward to helping our customers better protect their data.”“With a myriad of security vulnerabilities found with Wiegand, it’s extremely important that organizations look for manufacturers that are OSDP Verified,” states Pastor. “This ensures that data is secure when encrypted from the access control reader back to the panel.” Wiegand is associated with security vulnerabilities stemming from its reliance on outdated technology, which may compromise user safety. A major vulnerability found is the lack of encryption, which makes it extremely easy for a perpetrator to hack or tamper with the access control system.ZKTeco USA & Armatura continue to raise the bar on access control technology and understands the importance of complying with OSDP standards to help create a more secure world for all. For a full list of ZKTeco’s and Armatura’s OSDP Verified access control products, click hereFor further information on ZKTeco’s solutions, visit www.zktecousa.com About ZKTeco USAZKTeco USA, headquartered in Atlanta, GA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification and access control technology designed to help make the world a more secure place, protect assets and improve operational efficiency. The company has been bringing this vision to light and revolutionizing the access control market one door at a time. ZKTeco USA has been successful in delivering a wide range of robust solutions ranging from RFID & QR code readers; to visitor management, advanced biometrics, and turnstiles. With the most comprehensive product line in the industry that is secure, reliable, and used on over 1 million doors; ZKTeco USA has built trust by delivering customizable solutions to customers.Recently, the company has expanded its product line to include Cielo365, a robust cloud-based access control software that is disrupting the industry by migrating customers effortlessly to the cloud. The company’s products are installed globally in over 110 countries and sold by a network of over 5,000 resellers and serves a wide variety of vertical markets. This includes retail, schools, churches, fitness centers, healthcare facilities, and any type of commercial building looking to secure its premises.ZKTeco USA provides a one-stop-shop experience for customers as all products are manufactured in-house; which allows for quicker turnaround times and reduced costs. For further information on ZKTeco’s powerful security solutions, visit www.zktecousa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.