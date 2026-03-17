2026 Best Plant-Based Immune System Nutraceutical Company Best-in-class company of the year.

The Global 100 has named 4Life Best Plant-Based Immune System Nutraceutical Company of the Year.

This most recent recognition as 2026 Global 100 Best Plant-Based Immune System Nutraceutical Company continues 4Life Founder David Lisonbee’s legacy of scientific excellence for worldwide Affiliates.” — Calvin Jolley, Vice President Corporate Communications

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global 100 has named 4Life Best Plant-Based Immune System Nutraceutical Company of the Year.Since 2012, UK-based Global Publishing—who governs the Global 100—has championed business excellence worldwide. Today, the organization’s network reaches more than 650,000 engaged subscribers with more than 750,000 monthly visitors. The Global 100 is recognized by strategic leaders across multiple business sectors.Since 1998, 4Life has been the recipient of dozens of top honors for research, scientific discovery, academic publication, worldclass manufacturing, and customer satisfaction. Past awards include local panels like the Utah Genius Award, regional designations from the Chamber of Commerce, and national and international honors like the Grand GlobeeJudge’s Choice Award and Global Health & Pharma’s Best Supplement Provider.In late 2024, 4Life discovered transfer factors in the Brassica napus seed. They named this discovery PhytoFactor™. The company’s Research and Development team published two articles in international scientific journals to substantiate the research: one in Molecules and the other in International Journal of Applied Sciences. This began 4Life’s recognition for plant-based transfer factor research. Next month, the company will launch 4Life Transfer FactorMAX—the world’s first and only plant-based transfer factor product.Calvin Jolley, Vice President Corporate Communications: “This most recent recognition as 2026 Global 100 Best Plant-Based Immune System Nutraceutical Company continues 4Life Founder David Lisonbee’s legacy of scientific excellence for worldwide Affiliates.”4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

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