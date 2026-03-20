Ghost Master: Resurrection Out Now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch

The cult classic returns with definitive digital and physical editions packed with spooky new content and DLC.

The original Ghost Master built an incredibly passionate fanbase” — Emanuel Wall, Director at Strategy First

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The spirits are loose! Developer Mechano Story Studio is proud to announce that Ghost Master: Resurrection is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch!The resurrection of the supernatural cult strategy classic bundles the base game with chilling DLC packs, expanding the haunting from the very first play session. The editions include…• Digital Release (Core Edition) features the base game + Until Dawn DLC + Ghost Adrift DLC• Physical Release features the base Game + Until Dawn DLC + Ghost Adrift DLC + Ghostly Defence + Ashes & Abyss, all on disc.Players on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch will automatically receive both DLC packs as part of the Core Edition with no upgrades or add-ons required.A Classic, Resurrected for a New Generation.Beloved by fans worldwide, Ghost Master returns from the afterlife with a complete modern overhaul, delivering a faithful remake powered by an all-new engine, enhanced visuals, updated systems, and fresh narrative elements that honour the original while welcoming new players."Ghost Master has always been a unique game — blending strategy, humour, and supernatural chaos in a way players still talk about years later," said a Evgenii from Mechano Story Studio. "With Ghost Master: Resurrection we wanted to respect everything fans loved about the original while updating and adding more surprises for modern platforms and audiences.""The original Ghost Master built an incredibly passionate fanbase," said Emanuel Wall, Director at Strategy First . "Ghost Master: Resurrection brings that cult classic back to life with modern technology, new content, and a haunting experience ready for a whole new generation of players."Key Features• Command Your Army of Spirits - Control over a dozen ghost types, each with unique personalities, powers, and haunting styles.• Terrorise Gravenville - Spread supernatural mayhem across 11 intricately reimagined locations, from asylums and sorority houses to secret labs and police stations.• Strategise and Scare - Combine clever puzzle-solving with tactical haunting to complete multi-branching missions and uncover hidden content.• Remade for Modern Platforms - Experience the haunting reborn with modern visuals, refined systems, and expanded narrative depth.

Ghost Master Resurrection - Core Edition Announcement Trailer

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