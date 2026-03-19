Kanerika Debuts Two Native Microsoft Fabric Workloads at FabCon 2026

Kanerika Launches two solutions as Microsoft Fabric Workloads Karl Data AI Insight Agent - Kanerika's Agent available as Microsoft Fabric Workload Azure to Fabric Migration Accelerator, powered by FLIP — Kanerika

Kanerika's two proprietary solutions, Karl, AI Data Insights Agent, & Azure to Fabric Migration Accelerator, are now available as Microsoft Fabric workloads.

Enterprises want outcomes inside the systems they already use. Making our IP available as Fabric workloads means our customers can move faster without adding complexity to their stack.” — Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder & CRO, Kanerika

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika has launched two proprietary solutions as native Microsoft Fabric workloads at FabCon 2026 — Karl , an AI Data Insights Agent, and the Azure to Fabric Migration Accelerator , powered by FLIP. Both are now accessible directly from any Microsoft Fabric workspace.The launch coincides with Kanerika being featured in the Fabric Certification Spotlight at FabCon 2026 in Atlanta, which is underway right now — a recognition reserved for partners that demonstrate deep technical investment in the Microsoft Fabric ecosystem.Karl helps business users explore enterprise data through natural language, without writing queries or relying on data teams. The Azure to Fabric Migration Accelerator is built on FLIP — Kanerika's AI-powered workflow automation platform — and automates the migration of Azure Data Factory and Synapse pipelines to Microsoft Fabric. Together, they address the two most persistent barriers to Fabric adoption: the complexity of migrating from Azure environments, and the gap between enterprise data and the business users who need to act on it."Organizations should not have to choose between modernization speed and data accessibility," said Samidha Garud, Co-founder and CEO of Kanerika. "These solutions combine Agentic AI and intelligent automation to simplify Microsoft Fabric adoption while helping enterprises unlock measurable value from their data."- Two Workloads Addressing the Biggest Challenges in Microsoft Fabric AdoptionMost enterprises approaching Microsoft Fabric run into the same two walls. The first is technical: Azure Data Factory and Synapse pipelines can't simply be moved across — dependencies need resolving, logic needs converting, and transformations need validating before anything goes live. The second is organizational: even after data lands in Microsoft Fabric, business teams still queue requests to analysts for every insight they need.The Azure to Fabric Migration Accelerator, powered by FLIP, eliminates the first wall by automating what typically consumes months of engineering effort. Organizations using the Migration Accelerator have reported 80% faster migration timelines, 50% lower migration costs, and 65% fewer resources required.Karl overcomes the second limitation — the analyst bottleneck that slows down every data-driven decision — by letting any business user query enterprise data directly through natural language, without writing a single line of code. Across deployments, Karl has delivered 65% time savings on data analysis, 5X faster delivery of business insights, and 78% increase in team efficiency.- Fabric Certification Spotlight: Global Recognition at FabCon 2026Alongside the product launches, Kanerika was featured in the Fabric Certification Spotlight — recognition that reflects the company's sustained technical investment in the Fabric ecosystem. With 100+ Microsoft Fabric certified engineers globally, Kanerika brings the expertise and delivery scale required to implement and modernize complex enterprise data platforms on Fabric.About KanerikaKanerika is a technology platform and solutions company specializing in AI, Data, and Automation. Moreover, FLIP, Kanerika's proprietary platform, spans data integration, analytics, governance, and intelligent automation — helping enterprises modernize data infrastructure, streamline complex workflows, and deploy AI workforce that deliver measurable outcomes.A Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner with Advanced Azure & Data Warehouse Migration specializations, Kanerika brings deep platform expertise to every engagement. The company holds certifications including ISO 27701, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, SOC 2, and GDPR compliance.

Karl in Microsoft Fabric

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