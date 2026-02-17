Kanerika Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Globally recognized certification reinforces the trust clients place in Kanerika with their data platforms and cloud infrastructure.

Clients in regulated industries need partners who meet the same governance bar they do. This certification reflects the standards we hold ourselves to across every engagement.” — Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder & CRO, Kanerika

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika has earned its ISO 9001:2015 certification effective immediately. The official certification reflects Kanerika's dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards across its consulting engagements, including data platform migrations , FLIP implementations, testing, delivery, support, and client service."When clients bring us in for a data migration or platform implementation, they're giving us access to their cloud environments, their production systems, their data," said Bhupen Chopra, Chief Revenue Officer at Kanerika. "That level of access demands trust. This certification gives our clients documented assurance that we operate with the rigor and discipline their own organizations expect."Kanerika's ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its operations in Austin, Texas and Hyderabad, India, which house its consulting teams, delivery centers, and client-facing functions.Developed and overseen by the International Organization for Standardization in Geneva, Switzerland, the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification is the latest iteration of ISO 9001. It is built on seven Quality Management Principles: Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision-making, and Relationship Management.Chopra notes that adhering to these principles helps Kanerika define and implement systems that are repeatable and measurable. "This helps us deliver consistent outcomes for clients, whether we're modernizing a data warehouse or deploying AI agents inside their infrastructure."ISO 9001:2015 certified companies must continue to fulfill strict guidelines to retain certification.About KanerikaKanerika is a data and AI consulting company headquartered in Austin, Texas with delivery operations in Hyderabad, India. A Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI and Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner , and leading partner for Snowflake and Databricks, Kanerika works with enterprises on data platform migrations, AI/ML implementations, and intelligent automation across healthcare, manufacturing, banking, and retail. FLIP is Kanerika's AI-enabled proprietary platform that accelerates platform migrations and enables enterprises to launch AI agents at scale.

