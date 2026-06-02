Kanerika Achieves Snowflake Services Select Tier, Expanding Snowpark and Cortex AI Delivery for Enterprises

Kanerika is now a Snowflake-Select Partner

The launch expands Kanerika’s push into practical enterprise AI for governed, production-ready use cases

Services Select Tier reflects our Snowpark and Cortex AI delivery work and gives clients direct lines into Snowflake's engineering team when they need it.” — Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder & CRO, Kanerika

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanerika , a leading Data and AI services firm specializing in enterprise data modernization, today announced it has achieved Services Select Tier status within the Snowflake Partner Network. The designation recognizes Kanerika’s certified delivery expertise across Snowflake’s platform, including Snowpark and Cortex AI, and formalizes a Snowflake practice that has already delivered production deployments for enterprise clients across manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, and logistics.Certified Expertise Across the Snowflake StackSnowflake has become foundational to how enterprises run analytics and prepare data for AI. Kanerika's partnership with Snowflake pairs certified engineering depth with the delivery rigor enterprises need to move from platform selection to production outcomes.For enterprises building on Snowflake, the partnership translates into:- Certified engineering depth: Snowflake-certified engineers across platform strategy, Snowpark, and Cortex AI- Faster implementations: structured delivery frameworks that reduce time from setup to production- AI-ready data foundations: Snowpark and Cortex AI built in from day one, not retrofitted later Enterprise-grade governance : security, data classification, and compliance embedded from the start- Direct Snowflake access: roadmap visibility and escalation paths that resolve issues fasterGoverned Cross-Platform Data Sharing for EnterprisesSnowflake increasingly sits at the center of enterprise data architectures, but rarely operates in isolation. Kanerika designs Snowflake deployments that integrate with adjacent Microsoft Fabric and Databricks environments through governed data sharing, unified semantic layers, and native cross-platform patterns — without forcing clients into duplication or single-vendor lock-in.Enterprise Snowflake Deployments with Measurable OutcomesKanerika's Snowflake practice combines certified engineers and industry subject matter experts to support enterprise-scale deployments.Across data & AI deployments in manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, logistics, and supply chain, that approach has produced measurable results:- 28% annual cost savings from legacy licensing and infrastructure consolidation- 40% faster reporting cycles across distributed operations- 3x quicker analytics delivery, enabling faster decisions at the business levelAbout KanerikaKanerika is a leading Data and AI services firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. With over a decade of experience, the firm delivers large-scale data modernization, cloud migration, and AI transformation programs for enterprise clients globally. As a Snowflake AI Data Cloud Services Select Tier Partner, a top 1% Microsoft Data and AI Partner globally, and an active Databricks implementation partner, Kanerika brings certified expertise across the modern enterprise data stack. That cross-platform depth enables seamless data strategies without forcing clients into single-vendor lock-in. Kanerika holds ISO 27001, 27701 and 9001, SOC 2 Type II, and CMMI Level 3 certifications and maintains a 98% client retention rate across 120+ enterprise clients.

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