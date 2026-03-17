Data to Energy Enters The Smarter E Award Race with Next-Generation Microinverter Technology

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Targeting Global Renewable Energy Infrastructure Innovation at The Smarter E Europe 2026

NAJU, JEOLLANAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data to Energy , an energy and climate-tech innovation startup led by CEO Sangmin Han, has announced its participation in the Energy Innovation category of The Smarter E Award, presented at Smarter E Europe 2026. Through this challenge, the company aims to showcase its next-generation microinverter technology and expand its presence in the global distributed energy market. The Smarter E Europe 2026 will open on June 23 in Munich, bringing together leading global companies in the renewable energy sector. The accompanying The Smarter E Award is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in the industry, evaluating technologies based on their impact, uniqueness, social and economic value, and innovation, alongside technical performance.Data to Energy specializes in distributed energy solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of solar power generation by integrating advanced power conversion technology with artificial intelligence. The company has developed intelligent energy devices capable of diagnosing equipment conditions through real-time data collection and analysis at power generation sites.At the core of its technological competitiveness is a high-efficiency single-stage microinverter, designed to simplify system architecture while improving overall performance. By addressing output degradation from partial shading—a common limitation of conventional large-scale inverters—the system enables greater real-world energy generation. The company has also implemented hardware miniaturization and extended product lifespan through its single-stage power control technology.In parallel, Data to Energy has embedded Edge AI capabilities directly into its devices, enabling real-time anomaly detection at the source. The system continuously analyzes operational conditions, identifying early signs of equipment degradation, connection issues, and electrical noise. Processing data locally without relying on cloud-based systems enables an immediate response to abnormal conditions, reducing operational risks and optimizing system performance.The company is also developing its technology with future scalability in mind. Its microinverter platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with broader energy infrastructure, including AC combiners, Energy Management Systems (EMS), and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). This flexible architecture allows for phased deployment and expansion across residential, commercial, and industrial energy environments, while improving maintenance efficiency and long-term reliability.Industry observers note that Data to Energy’s solution aligns closely with the demands of the European market, where distributed energy systems and smart grid policies are among the most advanced globally. The combination of high hardware efficiency and AI-based diagnostic intelligence positions the company’s microinverter as a strong candidate within the award’s Energy Innovation category.Following its participation, Data to Energy plans to leverage The Smarter E Award as a strategic entry point into global markets. The company aims to initiate full-scale Proof of Concept projects in Europe, particularly in markets such as Germany, where carbon neutrality policies are driving rapid adoption of advanced energy solutions. Through collaboration with local EPC firms and energy solution providers, Data to Energy intends to develop integrated energy packages that combine microinverters, AI-driven operational platforms, and supporting infrastructure.CEO Sangmin Han emphasized that recognition on the global stage, such as The Smarter E Award, would position the company as a key innovator in the distributed energy sector. He stated that Data to Energy aims to establish itself as a game changer in global markets by leveraging its differentiated technological capabilities and data-driven operational expertise developed across domestic and international projects.By entering one of the world’s most competitive renewable energy award programs, Data to Energy is accelerating its efforts to transition from a technology provider to a platform-based leader in next-generation energy infrastructure, aligned with the evolving demands of the global energy transition.Data to Energy is a climate-tech startup specializing in AI-powered distributed energy solutions. By combining advanced power conversion systems with real-time data analytics and Edge AI, the company develops intelligent infrastructure that enhances efficiency, reliability, and scalability in renewable energy environments worldwide.

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