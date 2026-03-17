Data Centers: Keypers Asserts 'Customer Needs Must Define the Infrastructure'

Designing a data center for AI requires energy density and resilience specifications that are radically different from a facility intended for mere data storage

Projects begin with the availability of land or power, overlooking the fundamental question: what is the business mission this infrastructure must fulfill?” — Marco Paccagnan, Head of Operations at Keypers.

MILANO, ITALIA, ITALY, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital infrastructure continues its unprecedented global expansion, a critical challenge has emerged: ensuring that the development of new facilities is driven by a precise market strategy rather than mere real estate availability. Keypers, a leading strategic consultancy specialized in the data center sector, is taking a stand on the industry's exponential growth, calling for a fundamental paradigm shift. The firm argues that the building must no longer define the business; instead, the specific needs of the customer must design the infrastructure.In recent years, the massive push toward digitalization and Artificial Intelligence has turned greenfield sites and decommissioned industrial areas into highly coveted real estate assets. However, Keypers issues a clear warning: a great real estate investment does not, by itself, guarantee the long-term sustainability or profitability of a data center project."The old proverb 'tell me who you go with and I'll tell you who you are' translates in our industry to 'tell me which customers you want to serve, and I'll tell you what kind of data center you need to build'," states the Keypers briefing. "Too often, projects begin with the availability of land or power, overlooking the fundamental question: what is the business mission this infrastructure must fulfill?"According to Keypers’ analysis, every project must originate from a surgical profiling of the target market. Initial strategic consulting must address complex variables that directly impact architecture and ROI:Enterprise vs. Colocation: Internal use or third-party tenants?Retail vs. Wholesale: Small volumes for SMEs or massive spaces for Hyperscalers?Connectivity: Integration with public/private Cloud or the need for 'Edge' processing?Technical Specs: Standard storage or high-intensity AI computing requiring advanced cooling systems?Without clear answers to these questions, investors risk creating "stranded assets"—expensive infrastructures that are unattractive to modern operators due to incorrect sizing or power-per-rack densities that fail to meet current demands."If I am running a marathon or taking a stroll in the park, I choose different shoes. The same applies to data," says Marco Paccagnan, Head of Operations at Keypers. "Designing a data center for AI requires energy density and resilience specifications that are radically different from a facility intended for mere data storage."Keypers positions itself as the strategic partner to guide investors and corporations through this transition, ensuring that every square meter built is backed by a solid market logic. The goal is to evolve the sector from a real estate gamble into a sustainable pillar of the sovereign digital economy.About KeypersKeypers is a strategic consultancy firm based in Milan, Italy, specializing in the data center and digital infrastructure industry. By bridging the gap between real estate investment and technological requirements, Keypers helps global clients build future-proof digital assets.

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