Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of the historic Villa La Personala, who has successfully championed a recovery model

We did not just rebuild; we created a true model for rebirth,” — Angelica Ferri Personali, owner Villa La Personla

MODENA, MODENA, ITALY, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of the devastation of the earthquake, a unique and highly successful reconstruction model has emerged, combining private entrepreneurial vision with institutional efficiency. At the heart of this rebirth is Angelica Ferri Personali, owner of the historic estate Villa La Personala, who has successfully championed a recovery model capable of turning a deep crisis into a socio-economic triumph."We did not just rebuild; we created a true model for rebirth," states Angelica Ferri Personali. "Through the resurrection of Villa La Personala, we demonstrated that preserving historical identity while modernizing production and hospitality spaces is the key to bringing life and economy back to our territories. This approach has proven to be a vital blueprint for the entire region's recovery."The model championed by experiences like La Personala emphasizes that historic centers are the beating heart of local economies. Currently, around 1,200 interventions have already been finalized in historic cores, supported by a new active tender designed to foster the qualification or new opening of shops, offices, and professional activities.The recovery of cultural heritage has been equally monumental. Out of 441 churches included in the Public Works and Cultural Heritage Program, 321 were initially closed due to severe damage. Work continues in full coordination with local Superintendencies and ecclesiastical authorities to complete the remaining public and historical sites, balancing rigorous architectural preservation with modern safety standards [cite: Intanto, proseguono i lavori per completare la realizzazione del Piano delle opere pubbliche e dei beni culturali, condiviso con Soprintendenze e autorità ecclesiastiche, più complessa anche per i vincoli storici e architettonici esistenti.The synergy between visionary private owners like Angelica Ferri Personali and robust public planning has proven that post-disaster recovery can go beyond mere repair. By establishing a duplicable model of excellence, La Personala and the surrounding territory stand today as a global symbol of economic resilience, safety, and cultural prestige. https://lapersonala.com/

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