Intelligent, productive, and fully integrated: Tecnest unveils the future of Industry for woodworking at Xylexpo 2026

Tecnest will participate in Xylexpo 2026 (June 9–12, Fieramilano Rho) hosted inside the booth of SCM, the global woodworking giant

Today, manufacturing companies are not simply looking for a technology vendor; they want a strategic partner who deeply understands their core business challenges,” — Giorgio Apolloni, CEO Tecnest

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart, productive, automated, and fully integrated factories. These four pillars define Tecnest's participation at Xylexpo 2026, the 29th edition of the biennial world exhibition for woodworking technology and components, taking place from June 9 to 12 at Fieramilano Rho.Tecnest, a leading Italian industrial software company, will be showcasing in Hall 14 within the booth of SCM, the global woodworking giant that officially acquired Tecnest in December 2025. This joint participation marks the debut of a shared vision: redesigning production models through digitalization to drastically increase plant productivity.The operational core of this synergy is WinMES, the new MES/MOM (Manufacturing Execution System / Manufacturing Operations Management) platform designed to fully automate factory information flows. Conceived as a true "digital brain," WinMES stands out internationally as a unique solution capable of controlling the entire production cycle in just a few clicks—from planning to real-time production monitoring.In addition to seamlessly integrating standard factory software (such as ERP, CAD-CAM, and optimizers), WinMES natively integrates both SCM machinery and third-party equipment. This creates a unified digital ecosystem that automates all workflows, elevating human operators to purely strategic assets.Designed specifically for the unique demands of the woodworking industry, WinMES addresses the daily operational needs of the shop floor, delivering immediate business benefits: optimal equipment saturation and minimized downtime. Guaranteed delivery times and rapid management of production delays. Drastic reduction in inefficiencies and material waste.The industrial partnership between Tecnest and SCM combines Tecnest’s 40 years of specialized know-how and its portfolio of over 400 international clients with SCM’s global leadership in woodworking technology.Crucially, this technological edge is paired with a process consulting approach. Digital transformation projects are guided by highly specialized process engineers and supply chain experts, ensuring that innovation remains fully scalable for both small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large multinationals. Furthermore, for eligible companies, the adoption of WinMES can be supported by Italy's "Transition 4.0" incentives—an opportunity bolstered by Tecnest's recent certification as an accredited training institution."Today, manufacturing companies are not simply looking for a technology vendor; they want a strategic partner who deeply understands their core business challenges," says Giorgio Apolloni, CEO of Tecnest. "Our collaboration with SCM accelerates our growth trajectory, allowing us to combine industrial machinery excellence with software intelligence. With WinMES and our FLEX suite, we provide companies with concrete solutions to increase productivity and operational continuity in a volatile and competitive global landscape."

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