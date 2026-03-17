G.O.L.T.® STAR Certification for AI-powered Contract Intelligence Platform

Tom Pfennig | CEO & Founder TRANSFORMING.LEGAL Martin Ertl | CEO RECITAL

RECITAL certified by TRANSFORMING.LEGAL as G.O.L.T.® STAR

Legal teams are struggling with the absence of independent validation when evaluating AI tech solutions. The G.O.L.T.® STAR validation addresses this by providing credible, third-party verification.” — Martin Ertl, CEO Recital

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSFORMING.LEGAL, owner and operator of the GOLT.ai platform, proudly announces that RECITAL passed its validation program and is certified as a G.O.L.T. STAR product.GOLT.ai is one of the world’s leading Legal AI discovery platforms and marketplaces. Its AI-powered recommendation engine matches user demand with 2,500+ listed tools.The G.O.L.T.STAR assessment is conducted by a team of legal, compliance, and IT experts who set quality benchmarks and standards across defined product categories.Tom Pfennig, CEO of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and GOLT.ai, addresses a key challenge impacting the Legal AI market:“It is a jungle out there. Every day there are new Legal AI products entering the market. With fierce competition across many product categories, users are challenged making informed decisions. Our G.O.L.T.STAR certification adds a layer of trust and confidence.”Martin Ertl, CEO of RECITAL, equally emphasizes the importance of independent validation:"Legal teams have long struggled with the absence of independent validation when evaluating technology solutions — making the process expensive and time-consuming, and leaving organizations exposed to the very real risk that a chosen product won't deliver on its promises. The rapid proliferation of AI-based solutions has made this problem significantly worse, with vendors making bold claims about capabilities that are difficult for buyers to assess on their own.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL's G.O.L.T.STAR validation addresses this directly by providing credible, third-party verification that a product does what it says it can do. At Recital, we believe this kind of independent validation will become a baseline expectation for serious legaltech buyers, and we're proud to have earned the G.O.L.T. Star.”Organizations seeking to differentiate their solutions, stand out from competition, and integrate an objective trust layer into their go-to-market strategy will find a strategic partner in TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and its G.O.L.T.STAR certification.Further information about the G.O.L.T.STAR program can be found at:Congratulations, RECITAL and team! May your G.O.L.T.STAR shine brightly.About RECITAL - https://recitalapp.com Recital is an AI-powered contract intelligence platform designed to help in-house legal teams automatically discover, organize, and analyze contracts across their existing systems. By connecting directly to email and cloud storage, Recital identifies agreements, extracts key terms, and builds a complete, searchable contract repository without complex migrations or manual data entry. The platform enables legal teams to gain immediate visibility into their contract data, streamline workflows, and make faster, more informed business decisions. .Media Contact:Kurt CollinsChief of Staffkurt@recitalapp.comSean SnowdonMarketing Managersean@recitalapp.comAbout TRANSFORMING.LEGAL – https://Transforming.Legal TRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a global consulting boutique specializing in AI transformations in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL helps in-house legal teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through human-centric change strategies, optimized processes, effective technology deployment, and responsible transformation.About GOLT.ai – https://GOLT.ai GOLT.ai – Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.) - is a free, leading AI-powered Legal AI discovery hub and marketplace with 2500+ software solutions from 65 countries.A multi-disciplinary team of experts validates Legal AI solutions based upon comprehensive validation criteria. If successful, products are certified as G.O.L.T.STAR.Media Contact:Dr. Vera RoedelCo-Founder & Chief Partnership OfficerVera.Roedel@transforming.legalTom PfennigCEO & FounderTom@Transforming.Legal

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