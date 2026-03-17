Road Closure - 1017 VT Route 100 Waterbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks





VT Route 100 in Waterbury, known locally as the Waterbury-Stowe Road, is completely blocked & impassable in the area of the Fairfield by Marriott Inn. The closure is due to a large pine tree and lines down. Crews are on their way to the scene and are working to reopen the roadway as soon as possible. Specific details on this road closure are not yet available. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.





Updates will be provided when available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.



