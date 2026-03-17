GBI Investigates Shooting in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA (March 16, 2026) - At the request of the Thomasville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating a shooting in Thomasville, Georgia.
On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the Villa North Apartments located at 510 Old Albany Road in Thomasville, GA, in reference to a shooting.
A victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the Thomasville Police Department at 229-227-3249. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
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