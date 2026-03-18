Genuine Optics Previews 3.2T CPO Optical Engine with 200G/Lane Microring Modulators

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Empowering Scalable 3.2T/6.4T Scale-Up Optical Connectivity Solutions for the AI Era

This optical engine highlights Genuine Optics’ strengths in silicon photonics, advanced packaging, linear optics, and future high-density architectures for AI data centers.” — David Huff, VP Sales and Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At OFC 2026, Genuine Optics will showcase a 3.2T CPO optical engine built on glass-substrate TGV packaging and single-lambda 200G microring modulators (MRM), designed for next-generation AI infrastructure.As AI system interconnects move beyond 1.6T toward 3.2T and 6.4T architectures, optical interconnects must deliver higher bandwidth density, lower power, and better scalability. Genuine Optics’ new CPO optical engine is designed to meet those requirements for both scale-up and scale-out networks.Key points• 3.2T total bandwidth using a single 16-channel silicon photonics microring modulator (MRM) chip• 200G per lane performance for next-generation optical connectivity• More than 3 Tbps/mm bandwidth density, supporting high beachfront density designs• Glass-substrate TGV packaging for lower loss and improved high-speed signal performance• 8-wavelength DWDM architecture to reduce fiber count and simplify cabling• Compatibility with a quantum-dot optical frequency comb external laser source• Designed for 3.2T deployment today moving to 6.4T systems“This optical engine highlights Genuine Optics’ strengths in silicon photonics, advanced packaging, linear optics, and future high-density architectures for AI data centers,” said David Huff, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Genuine. “It also reflects the company’s focus on practical next-generation solutions that improve power efficiency, scalability, and system integration.”See the live demo at Genuine’s booth #1425 at OFC 2026 March 17-19.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies—spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), active electrical cables (AEC), active copper cables (ACC), and ZR optics. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.

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