Genuine Optics Previews Quantum-Dot Optical Frequency Comb External Light Source for 3.2T/6.4T CPO

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This solution reflects Genuine Optics’ strength in next-generation optical interconnects” — Genuine Optics CEO Madhav Bhatta

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At OFC 2026, Genuine Optics will showcase a DWDM ELSFP External Laser Source Module based on a silicon-photonic quantum-dot optical frequency comb laser, designed for 3.2T and future 6.4T CPO architectures.As AI infrastructure moves toward higher bandwidth, lower power, and greater density, the external light source is becoming a critical enabler for practical CPO deployment. Genuine Optics’ solution is designed to address key challenges in power, thermal management, reliability, serviceability, and scalability.Key points• 8-wavelength O-band DWDM design aligned to 200GHz spacing for high-density optical interconnects• Lower fiber count and improved cabling efficiency for dense AI cluster deployments• Low power consumption, with total source power below 5.5W• Strong thermal stability and reliability enabled by quantum-dot laser technology• Digital diagnostics for real-time monitoring of power, temperature, bias current, and optical output• Flexible architecture supporting current and future CPO platforms, including 3.2T and 6.4T• The product complies with OIF-ELSFP-02.0, OIF-Co-Packaging-3.2T-Module-01.0, and CW-WDM-MSA standards“A key advantage of the pluggable ELSFP external light source architecture is the separation of the laser from the CPO package, improving thermal performance and making the light source easier to replace and maintain in large-scale systems. This solution reflects Genuine Optics’ strength in next-generation optical interconnects,” says Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “These including linear optics, advanced pluggables, and scalable architectures for AI data centers.”About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies—spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), active electrical cables (AEC), active copper cables (ACC), and ZR optics. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.

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