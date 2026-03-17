Genuine Optics Unveils Full Portfolio of 1.6T Optical Transceivers for AI Data Center Networks

Full suite of products from ACC to FRO

Our 1.6T solutions are designed to help customers scale bandwidth while optimizing power and system design.” — Madhave Bhatta, CEO, Genuine Optics

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genuine Optics today introduced a full portfolio of 1.6T OSFP optical transceivers built for next-generation AI networking and the transition to 3.2T switching architectures.Built on a 224Gbps PAM4 technology platform, the new 1.6T family combines advanced optics, high-speed electrical design, and dense packaging to deliver the bandwidth, signal integrity, and reliability required for large-scale AI infrastructure.The portfolio includes 2×FR4, 2×VR4, and 2×DR4 products across FRO, LRO, and LPO architectures, giving customers a broad set of options from low-power linear designs to high-performance DSP-based modules. These transceivers support a range of deployment needs, from short-reach interconnects to 500m and 2km links, for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers.“The move to AI-scale networks requires faster and more efficient optics,” said Madhav Bhatta, CEO of Genuine Optics. “Our 1.6T solutions are designed to help customers scale bandwidth while optimizing power and system design."Key highlights:Built on 224GA 224Gbps PAM4 platform enables reliable 1.6T interconnects today and supports the move to 3.2T-class networks.Full architectural flexibilitySupport for FRO, LRO, and LPO gives customers the freedom to optimize for power, performance, and system design.Designed for AI scaleAdvanced optical-electrical integration and packaging provide a strong foundation for higher-speed, higher-density interconnects.Ready for volume deploymentWith strong in-house innovation, manufacturing in Thailand, and global supply chain partnerships, Genuine Optics is positioned to scale next-generation optical modules for fast-growing AI infrastructure.See the live demo at Genuine’s booth #1425 at OFC 2026 March 17-19.About Genuine OpticsGenuine Optics delivers high-performance optical transceivers and active cable solutions engineered for the demands of AI networking and modern data centers. From its headquarters in San Jose, CA, the company provides a complete portfolio of interconnect technologies—spanning fully retimed (FRO), linear retimed optics (LRO), linear pluggable optics (LPO), active electrical cables (AEC), active copper cables (ACC), and ZR optics. This technological breadth is backed by robust manufacturing capabilities in Thailand, ensuring scalable production and supply chain reliability for a global customer base.

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