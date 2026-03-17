HtAG Analytics Launches Developer Portal for Australian Property Intelligence

HtAG Analytics launches its Developer Portal at developer.htagai.com, providing access to 14.8 million Australian addresses, 100+ market metrics, 39 MCP tools, and 3 pre-built AI agents. Inside the HtAG Developer Portal: REST APIs, MCP Servers with 39 tools, pre-built AI Agents powered by Claude Sonnet 4, an event-driven Intent Hub, Python and TypeScript SDKs, and interactive documentation. HtAG's property intelligence dataset covers 14.8 million GNAF-linked Australian addresses with 100+ metrics per suburb, 12 historical trend endpoints, and 39 MCP tools across categories including risk flags, growth projections, and supply-demand dynamics.

New platform at developer.htagai.com provides decoupled REST APIs, MCP servers with 39 tools, and pre-built AI agents covering 14.8M Australian addresses

The Developer Portal changes that equation. We're giving builders the same intelligence layer our platform runs on — through APIs and AI-native protocols they can integrate in hours, not months.” — Mat Djolic, Co-Founder, HtAG Analytics

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HtAG Analytics , an Australian property intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its Developer Portal at developer.htagai.com . The portal provides software developers, proptech companies, and AI builders with direct access to HtAG’s curated property dataset spanning 14.8 million GNAF-linked Australian addresses and more than 100 market analytics metrics per suburb and local government area.The HtAG Developer Portal is designed to serve two integration paths. Standard REST APIs allow developers to query property data without requiring an AI layer, while a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration exposes the same data through three dedicated servers comprising 39 structured tools — purpose-built for teams constructing AI agents, copilots, and automated property workflows.“Property technology in Australia has been constrained by fragmented data and closed ecosystems,” said Mat Djolic, founder of HtAG Analytics. “The Developer Portal changes that equation. We’re giving builders the same intelligence layer our platform runs on — 14.8 million addresses with risk flags, growth projections, and supply-demand dynamics — through APIs and AI-native protocols they can integrate in hours, not months.”The portal’s REST API tier includes two access levels. The Public API provides address insights with risk flags, SEIFA socio-economic scores, and public housing data; address standardisation into GNAF format; fuzzy address search; radius-based sold property search; property summaries; and automated valuations with confidence intervals. The Partner API extends this with market snapshots for any suburb or LGA, advanced filtering across more than 100 metrics, and 12 historical trend endpoints covering price, rent, yield, supply-demand, vacancy, inventory, and demand profile data.For AI integration, HtAG provides three MCP servers: an Intelligence Server with 33 tools for address, property, and market data; a Trends Server with five tools for dedicated market trend analytics; and a Health Server for connectivity verification. Three pre-built AI agents powered by Claude Sonnet 4 are available as starting points — an Intelligence Agent for risk profiling and valuations, a Trends Agent for historical analysis, and a Data Analytics Agent for custom SQL queries against the HtAG data warehouse.The portal also introduces the Intent Hub, an event-driven integration layer that ingests, classifies, and routes property-related events in real time. Developers can subscribe to event categories and trigger automated workflows — for example, initiating a market analysis when a new sale is recorded in a target suburb.Python and TypeScript/JavaScript SDKs are available for rapid integration, handling authentication, pagination, and type safety. The Developer Portal itself includes interactive API reference documentation, a live playground for testing against production data, API key management with a billing dashboard, and an agents and MCP configuration page.HtAG’s underlying dataset is refreshed monthly using a proprietary fitting technique for “typical price” calculation, which the company describes as more robust than simple median or average methodologies. The data covers sold property records with full attributes, market analytics including growth rates, yield, vacancy, RCS risk scores, affordability indices, and forward projections.The Developer Portal is available immediately at developer.htagai.com. API access is authenticated via API key, and documentation is accessible without an account.###About HtAG AnalyticsHtAG Analytics is an Australian property intelligence company headquartered in Sydney. The platform provides suburb-level analytics, proprietary market cycle indicators, and forward-looking projections used by property investors and buyers agents across Australia. HtAG’s dataset covers 14.8 million addresses and more than 100 metrics per suburb, refreshed monthly. For more information, visit htag.com.au.Contact InformationMat DjolicFounder, HtAG AnalyticsEmail: dev@htag.com.auWebsite: htag.com.auDeveloper Portal: developer.htagai.com

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