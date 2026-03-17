floLIVE® to Showcase Secure Connectivity Built for AI at ISC West 2026

Company will highlight global cellular network innovations that support secure cloud and edge AI deployments of security applications

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will showcase its market-leading secure IoT intelligent infrastructure solutions for the AI era at ISC West. The event takes place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, March 23-27, 2026. floLIVE will highlight its cybersecurity and sovereign data compliance capabilities empowered by its flexible, resilient, and high-performance global cellular IoT network. floLIVE will be located in booth 34077 throughout the conference.“Our smart infrastructure provides the flexible connectivity and performance required to scale the growing number of security applications using AI,” said Sara Brown, executive vice president of marketing for floLIVE. “By embedding a connectivity-native AI and security intelligence layer directly into our core infrastructure, we go beyond connectivity to deliver a platform-level solution that is seamless, secure, adaptive, compliant, and super smart.”floLIVE’s solutions align connectivity infrastructure with edge-AI environments to facilitate sovereign deployments marked by full control, no security gaps, and seamless coverage.floLIVE highlights for ISC West 2026 include:* Enhanced cybersecurity at the network layer.- Embedded AI-driven agents that detect and mitigate anomalies, abnormal SIM behavior, and potential cyber threats in real time- Autonomous policy enforcement, traffic management, and isolation/quarantine- Transforming reactive troubleshooting into predictive, self-healing infrastructure* Distributed edge AI architecture that supports high performance, data sovereignty and resilient connectivity to offer low-latency inference and intelligent routing.* floLIVE Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) featuring:- Single-pane-of-glass orchestration of 3rd party CMPs, ready for SGP.32 deployments- Remote provisioning, management, and over-the-air (OTA) updates of eSIM, as well as other SIM technologies (SIM,, SGP.32, eUICC)floLIVE’s IoT connectivity solutions leverage a globally distributed set of core networks and local breakouts that deliver low-latency, compliant, and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to floLIVE’s global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity the moment a device powers on.To schedule a meeting with floLIVE at ISC West 2026, please click here . To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https:// flolive.net /.About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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