TuxCare to Feature Extended Lifecycle Support for Open-Source Software at CloudFest 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced it will exhibit at CloudFest 2026 , the world's largest cloud industry event, taking place March 23-26 in Europa-Park, Germany.Located at booth #R16, TuxCare will feature their recently expanded Enterprise Linux Support (ELS) for Open Source Software , giving attendees an opportunity to explore how organizations can maintain security and stability well beyond the end of upstream vendor support. The offering delivers comprehensive, long-term protection across the full open-source software stack, covering a broad and continually growing range of projects, libraries and runtimes.ELS for OSS is built to identify and remediate risks that traditional security tools often overlook. By automating continuous CVE discovery and integrating remediation directly into patching workflows, the solution uncovers vulnerabilities buried deep within layered dependencies and complex software supply chains. This enables teams to reduce risk exposure across their environments without disrupting development or operations.Attendees will also see how ELS for OSS integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure, helping security and IT teams accelerate response times, simplify patching processes, and meet compliance requirements with reduced manual effort. Backed by expert support across KernelCare, LibCare and other TuxCare solutions, the award-winning ELS for OSS solution enables organizations to focus on innovation and business outcomes.For detailed information on the CloudFest 2026 event, visit https://www.cloudfest.com About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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