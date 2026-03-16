PAPA ROACH LAND 15th ROCK #1 WITH 'WAKE UP CALLING'

PAPA ROACH CREDIT TRAVIS SHINN

INVITE FANS TO EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-CAPACITY PREMIERE EVENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, alternative rock icons Papa Roach continue their mantra “Rise of the Roach” with their 15th career Rock Radio #1 in the United States, and simultaneous #1 single at Rock in Germany on the powerful anthem “Wake Up Calling,” via New Noize Records / ADA - Listen HERE . The single is now growing across Alternative and Hot AC formats in the USA, and is rising on playlists globally with marked growth in Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, and France, solidifying the crossover power of the hit song.Today the band also announced an exclusive opportunity for only 500 fans to take part in a global livestream event debuting the forthcoming Official Music Video, an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes footage, a Live Q&A with the band, and a discussion moderated by Ryan Bird, former Editor of Rock Sound UK.The event will take place at 1 pm Pacific on Wednesda,y March 18th. For more information and registration details, please visit social media posts on the band’s accounts.Frontman Jacoby Shaddix shares:“Wake Up Calling” is a song about standing on the edge of disaster - being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self destruction.” describes Shaddix. “It’s one of the most raw, emotional songs we’ve written in this new era.”Produced by Colin Brittain (Linkin Park, All Time Low, A Day To Remember), “Wake Up Calling is the third single released from Papa Roach’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2022’s EGO TRIP, due later this year.ABOUT PAPA ROACHPapa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness and support suicide prevention—beginning with their iconic hit “Last Resort” and continuing through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” which raised over $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, including their most recent release, Ego Trip, via their own label, New Noize Records. Papa Roach’s catalog has amassed over 1 billion global streams, with Ego Trip delivering four #1 singles and contributing to an impressive career total of 28 Top 10 hits and 14 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Following sold-out arena tours across the UK, Europe, and North America, Papa Roach will take their electrifying live show to Asia and Australia this spring. Their new single “WAKE UP CALLING” is available everywhere January 28.

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