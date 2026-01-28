PAPA ROACH RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'WAKE UP CALLING'

PAPA ROACH CREDIT TRAVIS SHINN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen HERE Two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling rock icons Papa Roach continue their mantra “Rise of the Roach” with their powerful new single “Wake Up Calling,” out now via New Noize Records / ADA - Listen HERE. The track, following in the footsteps of Certified-hit rock ballads from the band’s catalogue such as “Scars” and “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)” showcases the melodic, emotionally vulnerable side of their songwriting, while retaining the intensity and honesty that have defined their career for over two decades.“Wake Up Calling”, which was debuted at an unannounced performance in Nashville to audience of artists and industry-folk at the acclaimed Whiskey Jam on Broadway last week, was produced by Colin Brittain (Linkin Park, All Time Low, A Day To Remember) and explores themes of connection, self-reckoning, and emotional dependence, delivered through soaring choruses to an impassioned crescendo breaking point.Frontman Jacoby Shaddix shares:“Wake Up Calling” is a song about standing on the edge of disaster - being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self-destruction.” describes Shaddix. “It’s one of the most raw, emotional songs we’ve written in this new era.”The audio release is accompanied by a lyric video (WATCH HERE), and continues in a line of chart-topping successes from 2025 with “Even If It Kills Me” and “BRAINDEAD” (feat. Toby Morse), as well as career–best touring results, performing to over One Million fans in 2025. “The Rise of the Roach” is both a moniker for the band and more telling of its future.ABOUT PAPA ROACHPapa Roach, the two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-selling pioneers of Alternative Hard Rock, are celebrating the 25th Anniversary of their groundbreaking album INFEST in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness and support suicide prevention—beginning with their iconic hit “Last Resort” and continuing through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on “Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark),” which raised over $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, including their most recent release, Ego Trip, via their own label, New Noize Records. Papa Roach’s catalog has amassed over 1 billion global streams, with Ego Trip delivering four #1 singles and contributing to an impressive career total of 28 Top 10 hits and 14 #1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts. Following sold-out arena tours across the UK, Europe, and North America, Papa Roach will take their electrifying live show to Asia and Australia this spring. Their new single “WAKE UP CALLING” is available everywhere January 28. The band is nominated for 2 iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2026 for Rock Artist of The Year and Rock Song Of The Year for "Even If it Kills Me"TOUR DATES:March 29, 2026 - KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - IDEA LIVE ARENAMarch 31, 2026 - SINGAPORE, SING - ARENA at EXPOApril 4, 2026 - PERTH, AUS - RAC ArenaApril 6, 2026 - ADELAIDE, AUS - AEC ArenaApril 8, 2026 - MELBOURNE, AUS - Rod Laver ArenaApril 10, 2026 - SYDNEY, AUS - Qudos Bank ArenaApril 12, 2026- BRISBANE, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment CentreApril 15, 2026 - AUCKLAND, NZ - Spark ArenaMay 22, 2026 - BOTTLEROCK - NAPA, CAJune 3, 2026 - BIGGESEE OPEN AIR - Olpe, GermanyJune 5, 2026 - ROCK AM RING - Nürburg, GERJune 7, 2026 - ROCK IM PARK - Nürnberg, GERJune 9, 2026 - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY (HEADLINER)June 11, 2026 - ROCK FOR PEOPLE - Hradek Kralove, CZEJune 11-June 13, 2026 - GREENFIELD - Interlaken, SWIJune 14, 2026 - NOVAROCK - Nicklesdorf, AUSJune 16, 2026 - LOST GENERATION - Krakow, POLJune 18, 2026 - HELLFEST - Clisson FranceJune 20, 2026 - HURRICANE FESTIVAL - Scheeßel, GermanyJune 21, 2026 - SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL - Neuhausen ob Eck, GermanyJune 23, 2026 - DRESDEN, GERMANY (HEADLINER)June 25, 2026 - COPENHELL - Copenhagen, DenmarkJune 27, 2026 - JERA ON AIR - Ysselstyn, NetherlandsJune 28, 2026 - ROCK WERTCHER PARKLIFE - Werchter, BelgiumJuly 17, 2026 - INKARCERATION FESTIVAL - Mansfield, OhioJuly 18, 2026 - UPHEAVAL FESTIVAL - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.