The Child Center of NY Awarded Early Childhood Education Expansion to Strengthen Services Across Queens

$15 million award will expand Early Head Start and Head Start services and create nearly 60 new jobs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Child Center of NY has been awarded approximately $15 million in federal funding to expand and strengthen early childhood education services across locations in Queens and Manhattan, reinforcing the organization’s long-standing presence in the communities it serves and significantly increasing access to high-quality early learning. The funding is a new direct grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start, for Early Head Start and Head Start center-based services.As part of the award, The Child Center will expand services into two additional communities — Woodside and Astoria. These new locations are distinct from the organization’s home-visiting programs and will focus on center-based Early Head Start and Head Start services. The expansion is expected to create nearly 60 new full-time jobs across education, mental health, and support services.“This award reflects the trust placed in The Child Center of NY by our federal partners and the families we serve,” said Traci Donnelly, CEO of The Child Center of NY. “With this expansion, more children — from infancy through age five — will have access to safe, high-quality early learning. With nearly 60 new jobs in education, mental health, and support services, we’re also strengthening the workforce in the communities we call home. Our message to families is simple: we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to give more children the strong start they deserve.”The expanded model will enable The Child Center to strengthen continuity of care by providing families who receive home-based Early Head Start services for infants and toddlers with a clear, supported pathway into center-based early childhood education. This seamless transition creates a natural segue into the classroom during critical developmental years, ensuring children and families receive consistent, high-quality support every step of the way.“We are grateful for this investment, which allows us to reach more children and families in our community,” said Linda Rodriguez, Senior Vice President, Behavioral Health, Early Childhood and Community Partnerships. “Expanding Head Start means giving more children a strong foundation for lifelong success. We are proud to be strong advocates supporting a bright future for Head Start children, families, and our staff.”Once fully operational, the expanded programs will further integrate early learning with family support and community-based services, reinforcing The Child Center’s holistic approach to early childhood development.About The Child Center of NYFor more than 70 years, The Child Center of NY has helped children and families across New York City thrive through integrated early childhood education, mental health, and family support services. With deep roots in the communities it serves, the organization is committed to building systems that promote equity, stability, and lifelong success. Learn more by visiting childcenterny.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.