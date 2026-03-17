Thrive Technologies Receives U.S. Patent Approval for Thermostock® AI Inventory Optimization Solution

We’re extremely proud of the proprietary science behind Thermostock AI, with Thrive customers experiencing dramatic decreases in dead stock and increases in fill rates to improve their bottom line.” — Rick Morris, CEO, Thrive Technologies

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Technologies is proud to announce U.S. patent approval for Thermostock® , its proprietary AI inventory optimization solution that has proven to prevent up to 90 percent of wholesale distributors’ dead stock caused by low-selling SKUs—while improving fill rates on those same SKUs by eight points.Thermostock AI was built to address the low-volume SKUs that make up the vast majority of distributors’ dead stock, with Thrive research showing that more than 85 percent of SKUs sell only 10 times or less per year—making them impossible for current ERP and supply chain planning systems to accurately forecast. Thermostock integrates with existing ERPs to analyze billions of data records, automatically identifying and optimizing low-volume SKUs and allowing buyers to focus their time on high-volume, high-revenue, forecastable SKUs.“We’re extremely proud of the now patented proprietary science behind Thermostock AI, with Thrive customers experiencing dramatic decreases in dead stock and increases in fill rates to improve their bottom line,” said Thrive Technologies CEO Rick Morris. “By optimizing purchasing settings and values within existing ERP systems, our customers have been able to benefit from Thermostock without a costly new software implementation that comes with downtime and learning curves.”For 25 years, Thrive has proven to be an innovative partner for multi-location wholesale distributors, integrating their AI-based technologies with ERP systems to help increase inventory profitability. After exhaustive research and analysis of the inventory operations of hundreds of wholesale distributors across North America, Thrive identified gaps in ERP and supply chain planning systems, leading to the design of its AI ERP optimizers—Thermostockand TiltmeterAdditional information about Thrive Technologies, including its entire ERP inventory optimization platform for wholesalers, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com About Thrive TechnologiesThrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive, risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that leverage AI to analyze billions of rows of inventory data to prevent up to 90 percent of the accumulation of dead stock, increase parts fill rates by 8 percent, and reduce lost sales by at least 50 percent. Thrive’s inventory solutions are live within days, optimizing the settings in clients’ ERP systems and providing unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.

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