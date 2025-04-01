Leading Inventory Optimization Company Thrive Technologies Becomes Allied Member of NAED

As the organization’s newest Allied Partner, Thrive will inform the NAED membership of the latest technologies and solutions to resolve inventory issues.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Technologies is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) to further support electrical distributors and their inventory needs. As the organization’s newest Allied Partner, Thrive will educate and inform the NAED membership of the latest technologies and solutions to resolve operational issues as they relate to inventory management.“We’re excited to welcome Thrive Technologies as an NAED Allied Partner,” said Scott Wagner, NAED Director of Industry Transformation. “As technology continues to reshape the electrical distribution industry, partnerships like this help our members stay ahead of the curve. We look forward to working with Thrive to bring new insights and solutions to our community.”NAED is dedicated to helping electrical distributors overcome business obstacles by delivering valuable resources. They support its members through leading-edge approaches to effectively meet personalized educational and leadership development demands. Whether through online classes, expanded research, benchmarking and data analytics capabilities, or conferences and other networking opportunities, NAED empowers its members by arming them with a competitive advantage.“Thrive has a proven track record of helping electrical distributors enhance their inventory profitability, specifically reducing costly dead stock and increasing parts fill rates,” said Rick Morris, CEO at Thrive Technologies. “Most electrical wholesalers have been reluctant to implement inventory optimization and supply chain planning software because of the disruptive implementation, cost, and difficulty getting buyers to learn a different system. We look forward to helping NAED members easily and significantly improve inventory turns and fill rates with our AI-powered solutions that optimize the settings in their existing ERP systems.”Thrive is an innovative partner for distributors, with patent-pending ERP complements that help increase inventory profitability for multi-location wholesalers. After exhaustive research and analysis of the inventory operations of hundreds of wholesale distributors across North America, Thrive identified gaps in ERP inventory systems, leading to the design of its AI ERP optimizers—Thermostockand Tiltmeter. Thermostock analyzes billions of data records to optimize the profitability of low-selling SKUs which might only sell a handful of times per year but must remain in stock for customers. Tiltmeter alerts buyers to changes in demand in as few as 30 days, allowing them to act quicker to buy in-demand items before they stock out and fewer items that are no longer of interest to customers.Additional information about Thrive Technologies, including its entire ERP inventory optimization platform for wholesalers, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com . Additional information about NAED at https://www.naed.org About Thrive TechnologiesThrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that leverage AI to analyze billions of rows of inventory data to prevent up to 90 percent of the accumulation of dead stock, increase parts fill rates by 8 percent, and reduce lost sales by at least 50 percent. Thrive’s inventory solutions are live within days, optimizing the settings in clients’ ERP systems, and providing unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.For more information, please visit Thrive Technologies at www.thrivetech.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

