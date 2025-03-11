Century HVAC Distributing Adds Thrive’s Thermostock® AI to Better Manage Slow-Moving Seasonal Items

Dallas-based wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment and supplies now leveraging Thermostock® AI to automatically identify and optimize low-volume SKUs.

By adding Thermostock, we are excited about optimizing our low volume but critical parts for reduced dead stock and higher parts fill rates.” — Joe Sutton, Purchasing Manager at Century HVAC Distributing

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century HVAC Distributing is the latest company to bolster its relationship with leading AI inventory platform Thrive Technologies . The Dallas-based wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment and supplies will now leverage Thrive’s Thermostock solution, an AI-driven complement to existing ERP systems that automatically identifies and optimizes low-volume SKUs to alleviate dead stock. This is in addition to the company’s successful use of Thrive’s enterprise purchasing system.Century HVAC Distributing has 12 branches, each with a large warehouse and expansive inventory of air conditioning and heating parts and supplies. This allows Century customers to efficiently access a large selection of products from top equipment lines. To better manage its slower-selling parts, the company will begin leveraging Thrive’s Thermostock AI solution, which will analyze billions of data records to optimize the profitability of these low-selling SKUs.“All of our demand is seasonally driven, which hits our slower, more sporadic items more dramatically,” said Joe Sutton, Purchasing Manager at Century HVAC Distributing. “Thrive's buying system is great but all buying systems rely on forecasts which work great for higher volume SKUs. By adding Thermostock, we are excited about optimizing our low volume but critical parts for reduced dead stock and higher parts fill rates."Wholesalers stock parts at branch locations, which often only sell a handful of times per year but are critical for a wholesaler to keep stocked for clients. Since a wholesaler typically stocks tens of thousands of SKUs, buyers don’t have time to manually review their stocking levels, leading to dead stock and low fill rates. Thermostock automates the analysis and SKU rationalization process to stock optimal quantities of low-selling SKUs, allowing buyers to focus on high-volume, high-profit SKUs.“We know we’re serving the wholesale industry well when existing clients adopt our newer solutions in addition to what they’ve already been using with Thrive,” said Rick Morris, CEO at Thrive Technologies. “We’re eager to show Century HVAC Distributing exactly how our Thermostock AI solution will better manage their seasonal inventory, which will have a direct correlation to both time and cost savings.”Additional information about Thrive Technologies, including its entire ERP inventory optimization platform for wholesalers, can be found online at https://www.thrivetech.com . Additional information about Century HVAC Distributing is available at https://www.centuryhvac.com About Thrive TechnologiesThrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that leverage AI to analyze billions of rows of inventory data to prevent up to 90 percent of the accumulation of dead stock, increase parts fill rates by 8 percent, and reduce lost sales by at least 50 percent. Thrive’s inventory solutions are live within days, integrate closely with clients’ ERP systems, and provide unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.For more information, please visit Thrive Technologies at www.thrivetech.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

