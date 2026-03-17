Global Innovative Platforms (GIPL) Announces OTCID™ Quotation

Global Innovative Platforms confirms OTCID™ quotation as it advances commercialization of its VetBreath™ animal health diagnostic platform.

Global Innovative Platforms (OTCMKTS:GIPL)

This milestone reflects our continued progress as we advance the development and commercialization of our VetBreath diagnostic platform for animal health.” — Andrew Brown

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. (OTCID: GIPL) (“GIPL” or the “Company”), a publicly traded technology holding company focused on innovation in animal health diagnostics through its VetBreath™ Analytics division, today announced that OTC Markets Group has removed the “Shell Risk” designation previously associated with the Company’s securities.

The Company’s common stock is now quoted on the OTCID™ tier of OTC Markets.

Removal of Shell Risk Designation

The removal of the “Shell Risk” flag reflects OTC Markets’ update of the Company’s designation following review of its current public disclosure and operations.

The Company has consistently maintained current regulatory filings and public disclosure. In addition, the Company continues to advance its operational and research activities and has begun generating revenue as development of its VetBreath™ Analytics platform progresses.

Quotation on OTCID™

GIPL’s common stock is now quoted on the OTCID™ tier of OTC Markets. OTCID™ is designed for established U.S. and international companies that meet ongoing reporting standards and provide current public disclosure.

Management believes this transition reflects the Company’s continued progress in strengthening financial transparency and corporate governance practices.

Management Commentary

Andrew Brown, Chief Executive Officer of GIPL, stated:

“The removal of the Shell Risk designation and our quotation on the OTCID tier represent important milestones in the Company’s development. These steps reflect our commitment to maintaining strong reporting standards while continuing to advance our operational objectives.”

Mr. Brown continued:

“We remain focused on executing our strategy through our VetBreath™ Analytics division, which is developing non-invasive breath-based diagnostic technologies designed to improve early detection of disease in animals, with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs.”

About Global Innovative Platforms, Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms, Inc. (OTCID: GIPL) is a publicly traded holding company focused on innovation in animal health diagnostics. Through its VetBreath™ Analytics division, the Company is developing non-invasive breath-based diagnostic technologies designed to analyze volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from animal breath to support earlier detection of disease in animals (initially targeting heartworm and other parasites in dogs). The platform utilizes highly sensitive gas chromatography technology capable of detecting VOCs at extremely low concentrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, development and commercialization of its VetBreath™ Analytics platform for non-invasive breath-based diagnostics in animal health (with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs), potential revenue growth, and use of proceeds from any financing activities. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology and limited operating history; dependence on successful further development, testing, and potential regulatory clearance or commercialization of the VetBreath™ Analytics platform; ability to generate meaningful revenue and achieve profitability; need for additional financing to fund operations and development; competition in the animal health diagnostics market; technological, intellectual property, or execution risks; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. Global Innovative Platforms Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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